Manmade Returns to the Canadian Super Bowl, Feb. 8

-- Manmade's AI-free ad marks a bold repeat investment as many brands pull back --

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Manmade , a leading Canada's men's basics brand, returns to the country's biggest advertising stage for a second consecutive year with a 30-second commercial during the Canadian Super Bowl LX broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 8, airing in both English and French.



The intentionally AI-free spot opens with Manmade's co-founders speaking directly to camera, explaining that after scouring the entire league for the perfect athlete spokesperson they need you – the Greatest Of All Time ("GOAT") – before landing on a humorous visual punchline designed to be remembered long after kickoff.



"While the advertising industry flocks toward AI, we chose to stay true to how Manmade has always operated: bold ideas, no shortcuts, and built entirely in-house," said Anthony Ciavirella, Co-Founder of Manmade. "This Super Bowl commercial demonstrates to Canadians that quality men's basics don't need gimmicks, just products that fit right, feel right, and are backed by people who make it right."



Since 2021, Manmade has scaled from an underwear startup into a multi-product men's basics brand now serving more than 1 million customers. Manmade's encore on Canada's Super Bowl broadcast – which saw over 8.5 million peak viewers last year – represents a statement of confidence as many consumer brands tighten advertising spends.



For the high-resolution spot, interview requests, or additional assets, please contact [email protected] .



About Manmade

Founded in Montréal by four childhood friends, Manmade has grown from a viral underwear startup into a multi-product men's basics brand serving over one million customers across North America. Manmade designs high-performance, function-first basics that work better, last longer, and help men feel better every day. The brand is known for its founder-led, in-house marketing approach and has been worn by Canadians including Howie Mandel, Georges St-Pierre, Colin Mochrie, William Shatner, Montreal Canadiens, Jay Onrait and many more. Learn more at manmadebrand.com .

SOURCE Manmade

Rick Henriques, [email protected], 647-559-6615