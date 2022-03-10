TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Manjit Singh, Executive Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer, Sun Life will participate in a fireside chat at the National Bank Financial Markets 20th Annual Financial Services Conference.

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 11:40 a.m. ET

To access the live webcast, please visit www.sunlife.com/NationalBankConference

The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.44 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Krista Wilson Yaniv Bitton Director Vice-President, Head of Investor Corporate Communications Relations & Capital Markets T. 226-751-2391 T. 416-979-6496 [email protected] [email protected]

