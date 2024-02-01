Management Fee Reduction on Evolve's Cash Management Solutions

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Effective immediately, Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or "the Manager") has waived the Management Fee on each class of Units of the Premium Cash Management Fund ("MCAD") and US Premium Cash Management Fund ("MUSD.U") (Collectively, the "Evolve Funds") until June 30, 2024. In respect of the Unhedged Class A Mutual Fund Units of each Evolve Fund, the Manager has reduced the Management Fee to the amount of the trailing commission payable to a Unitholder's dealer, being 0.25%, until June 30, 2024. The Evolve Funds trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the ticker symbols: MCAD and MUSD.U.

The Evolve Funds are designed to provide investors with the ability to maximize current income, while at the same time preserving capital and maintaining liquidity, by investing primarily in Canadian dollar-denominated and U.S. dollar-denominated high-quality short term debt securities (with a term to maturity of 365 days or less), respectively.

The following chart sets out the Class of Units for each of the Evolve Funds.

Evolve Fund Class of Units Previous Management Fee1 Effective Management Fee1 MCAD Unhedged ETF Units 0.20 % 0.00 % Unhedged Class F Mutual Fund Units 0.20 % 0.00 % Unhedged Class A Mutual Fund Units 0.45 % 0.25 %







MUSD.U USD Unhedged ETF Units 0.20 % 0.00 % Unhedged Class F Mutual Fund Units 0.20 % 0.00 % Unhedged Class A Mutual Fund Units 0.45 % 0.25 %

1 Except in respect of the Unhedged Class A Mutual Fund Units, the Manager has waived the Management Fee on each class of Units of each Evolve Fund from February 2, 2024, until June 30, 2024. In respect of the Unhedged Class A Mutual Fund Units of each Evolve Fund, the Manager has reduced the Management Fee to the amount of the trailing commission payable to a Unitholder's dealer, being 0.25%, until June 30, 2024.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $7.7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

