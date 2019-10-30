Major Professional Security Services Providers Transitioning Offerings to a Customer Engagement Model By 2023

Frost & Sullivan's latest research, Global Managed & Professional Security Services Market, Forecast to 2023, finds that the top five providers, which account for 42% of the global market, grew 27.6% year-over-year in 2018 due to their massive size, global reach, consultative strength, industry expertise, and established relationships with large enterprises and government agencies. In terms of broad service categories, professional security services represented 61% of the global market in 2018. Within professional security services , assessment and advisory offerings continue their upswing. In managed security services, detection & response is growing at the fastest pace and in strategic importance down market.

"Despite robust market demand, providers must evolve in this competitive market. Similar to their clients' digital innovation, their platform of services and how they offer them will be required to change in order to remain competitively vibrant in this market," said Jarad Carleton, Global Program Leader of Cybersecurity at Frost & Sullivan. "Managed security services are increasingly being repackaged as customer self-service offerings, and providers that have historically concentrated on professional security services are strategically investigating managed security services."

Providers are improving the productivity of their security talent and presenting better curated and prioritized risk management perspectives to their clients through automation, the most extensive technology trend, which includes artificial intelligence and machine learning. Including intellectual property in processes and procedures is contributing to the growing availability and array of customer self-service and as-a-service offerings from security service providers.

"Automation can be a double-edged sword as it improves provider means to serve their clients but also facilitate clients to serve themselves," noted Carleton.

With a heightened potential for cyber risks, companies operating in this sector should explore the following growth opportunities:

Measurable outcomes rather than completed tasks are the yardstick for security services and what customers will buy.

will become increasingly varied, encompassing outsourcing and tiers of co-managed and self-managed. Security expertise will be insufficient. Successful providers must be staffed with software developers, data scientists, and machine-learning model builders .

. In Europe , proactive customer engagement, helping GDPR compliance through better security, and offering "right-sized" managed security solutions will create growth opportunities across the region.

, proactive customer engagement, helping GDPR compliance through better security, and offering "right-sized" managed security solutions will create growth opportunities across the region. Market opportunities in APAC and LATAM and globally down-market are growing but will require new strategies to maximize market potential.

