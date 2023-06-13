MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Sun Youth is proud to announce a major donation of $3,000,000 from the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation to its "Building a Brighter Future" campaign for the construction of a new community center. This new carbon-neutral community hub will bring together Sun Youth's services under one roof and will be named the Mirella and Lino Saputo building.

"We are proud to be associated with the extraordinary work that the Sun Youth team has been doing for decades. After nearly 70 years of dedicated endeavours, building a new home for the organization makes sense. It will allow Sun Youth to pursue its mission of opening its doors to the most vulnerable," explains Mirella Saputo, President of the Mirella & Lino Saputo Foundation.

"Having arrived in Montreal at the age of 15 years old, and facing many challenges, my beginnings were very modest" says Lino Saputo. "I understand the magnitude and importance of Sun Youth's daily gestures towards young people. I'm delighted by the idea that it's now our turn to contribute and give opportunities to future generations who will come to embrace the fundamental values of Sun Youth."

"The founders of Sun Youth and the Saputo family share a common vision of an inclusive and resilient community in the hope of creating a better social landscape," said Johanne Saltarelli, Executive Director of Sun Youth. This generous donation is crucial in enabling us to pursue our mission to build a welcoming place for all Montrealers and for the children of tomorrow. We are very grateful."

The project

Due to open in the Spring of 2025, Sun Youth's new home will be located at 7501 St. Laurent Blvd in Montreal.

The multi-purpose community center is intended to provide services for Montreal's most vulnerable and a home for Sun Youth's emergency programs, such as a food and clothing bank, assistance for victims of disasters and crime and families in need, in addition to the organization's recreation and community services, including day camps, mentorship and sports programs.

How can you support the project?

Community members can donate today on the website at buildingsunyouth.org or by contacting [email protected].

All details are available at : buildingsunyouth.org

About Sun Youth (Jeunesse au Soleil)

Since 1954, we have been taking care of Montrealers by intervening with poor individuals and families. We provide a range of emergency services to ensure their basic needs and maintain their integrity. We actively contribute to crime prevention and promote the physical and intellectual development of young people through education, sport and recreation. We are currently in a major fundraising campaign for the construction of a new carbon-neutral building from which all our services will be offered.

About the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation

Since 1979, the Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation has been working to improve the social and economic lives of seniors, people with disabilities and immigrants throughout Quebec. Today, with the intent to make a difference, the Foundation is constantly on the lookout for issues encountered by community groups, and in so doing become a primary player on the ground. Our growing presence generates a greater impact and perpetuates the motivations we have inherited.

Pictures available here.

