MONTREAL, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Cancer Research Society (CRS), in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society and the Terry Fox Research Institute, is launching a first-of-its-kind national program to support investigator-initiated clinical trials across Canada.

Backed by a $25-million multi-partner investment, and supported by a coalition of leading organizations, this initiative addresses a critical gap in funding for independent clinical research, empowering Canadian researchers to lead studies that directly improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Canadian Cancer Society (CNW Group/Cancer Research Society) Terry Fox Research Institute (CNW Group/Cancer Research Society)

This unprecedented collaboration brings together major cancer research funders and partners to support high-impact clinical trials that are not sponsored by the pharmaceutical industry and might otherwise go unfunded. By enabling teams across the country to access coordinated, strategic funding, the program will harness Canada's strengths in research excellence, patient diversity, and collaborative science.

Designed to accelerate the translation of discoveries into real-world impact, the program will provide grants of up to $2 million over five years to support clinical trials that:

Advance new treatment options, particularly for rare, underserved and low survival cancers

particularly for rare, underserved and low survival cancers Evaluate innovative approaches to deliver more precise and effective care

to deliver more precise and effective care Improve patient outcomes and quality of life, including reducing treatment-related side effects

including reducing treatment-related side effects Enhance early detection and diagnosis, enabling more timely interventions

enabling more timely interventions Strengthen prevention strategies aimed at reducing cancer incidence

Together, these efforts will enhance Canada's capacity to deliver rigorous, high-impact clinical trials and ensure that promising discoveries reach patients faster.

"For over 80 years, our organization has played a pivotal role in the national research ecosystem: we identify and fund the most promising projects, those with real potential to save lives. With this new program, we are strengthening our commitment to accelerating discoveries and their impact by giving researchers the means to drive crucial advances for people affected by cancer today and for generations to come."

– Manon Pepin, President and CEO, Cancer Research Society

A Strong Collective Commitment

In addition to its co-leads, this program is supported by a diverse group of partners, including the Lotte & John Hecht Memorial Foundation, Génome Québec, the SickKids Garron Family Cancer Centre, the Kindred Foundation, Childhood Cancer Canada, BioCanRx, and Institut du cancer de Montréal.

This collective mobilization marks a significant step forward for Canada's clinical research ecosystem, creating a clear and coordinated pathway for innovative ideas to progress from discovery to patient benefit.

"The Canadian Cancer Society has a long history of supporting clinical trials that save and improve lives. We invest in trials because we know they are an engine of progress, testing research discoveries, generating evidence to improve the standard of care, and bringing hope for people facing cancer. We're proud to be part of this historic partnership, which will expand capacity for clinical trials in Canada and help more people benefit from research discovers, faster."

– Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society

"We are truly delighted to partner with the leading cancer research charities and supporters in this new program to grow investigator-initiated clinical trials. By combining our resources in this effort we are reducing fragmentation, administrative burden on applicants and making access to more innovative trials possible for patients with cancer in Canada."

– Jim Woodgett, President and Scientific Director, Terry Fox Research Institute

About the Cancer Research Society

For over 80 years, the Cancer Research Society (CRS) has stood out through strong scientific expertise, unwavering commitment to excellence and a deep conviction: accelerating discoveries, accelerating impact. Since its creation, CRS has supported thousands of researchers who have made important advances in the prevention, detection and treatment of all types of cancer. Supported solely by the generosity of partners and donors across Canada, CRS has distributed more than $450 million in research grants since its founding.

CancerResearchSociety.ca

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save lives, improve lives and drive collective action against cancer. Together with patients, volunteers, donors and communities across the country, we raise funds to invest in transformative cancer research, we provide a caring support system for everyone affected by cancer and we advocate to governments to create a healthier future for all. It takes a society to take on cancer – and the Canadian Cancer Society is leading the way.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About the Terry Fox Research Institute

Established in 2007, the Terry Fox Research Institute (TFRI) invests in world class, collaborative cancer research teams and partnerships across Canada. Through its flagship research programs and national precision medicine initiatives, TFRI brings together leading scientists, clinicians and institutions to accelerate cancer discoveries and translate research into improved patient care.

TFRI connects cancer hospitals, research centres, universities and funding partners across the country and supports innovative research that aims to transform how cancer is detected, treated and ultimately prevented.

For more information visit tfri.ca.

SOURCE Cancer Research Society

Media contact: Catherine Jetté, Acting Director, Communications and Marketing, Cancer Research Society, 514 512-7712, [email protected]