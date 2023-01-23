MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and FRANK FAKHRY, File No. 2018-70

News provided by

Ontario Securities Commission

Jan 23, 2023, 12:03 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision on Sanctions and Costs and an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision on Sanctions and Costs and the Order dated January 20, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]

Organization Profile

Ontario Securities Commission