MAJD KITMITTO, STEVEN VANNATTA, CHRISTOPHER CANDUSSO, CLAUDIO CANDUSSO, DONALD ALEXANDER (SANDY) GOSS, JOHN FIELDING, and FRANK FAKHRY, File No. 2018-70

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above named matter is scheduled to be heard on June 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries:1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]