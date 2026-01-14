WHERE ALL RITUALS BEGIN: FROM ANCIENT LANDS TO MODERN HANDS

Leading Haircare Brand Celebrates the Timeless Wisdom of Ayurveda

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Fable & Mane, the modern haircare brand rooted in ancient Ayurvedic wisdom, is excited to announce Canadian actress and activist Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the face of its 2026 global campaign, "Where All Rituals Begin: From Ancient Lands to Modern Hands.

Filmed entirely in India, the campaign is a visual journey celebrating the rituals and natural ingredients that inspired Fable & Mane's HoliRoots Hair Oil. Narrated by Maitreyi herself, the film follows her as she gathers the herbs at the heart of the brand, highlighting an origin story steeped in tradition and nature's own treasures.

"I grew up with my great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother caring for my hair, a weekly tradition of hair oil carefully made with herbs and a lot of love. Today, in my busy life, Fable & Mane is a part of that personal care in my life. It also deeply matters to me that Akash shares my commitment to showcasing the power of Ayurveda in beauty and self-care. This campaign is a love song to nature's gifts to human wellbeing."

-- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

"It's an honour to welcome Maitreyi as part of the Fable & Mane family. What started as an organic friendship grew into her becoming our first Fablemaker with The Fable Fund, and now this moment feels truly full circle. Maitreyi embodies the spirit and purpose behind everything we do at Fable & Mane, and there's no one better to help us lead this next chapter."

-- Akash Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder, Fable & Mane

The campaign video invites viewers to experience the brand's origin story -- where ancient lands meet modern hands, and rituals are reimagined for today's haircare practices. Fable & Mane continues to champion mindful beauty, empowering people to embrace personal care as an act of love and wellness .

About Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Maitreyi has emerged as a leader and champion for authentic storytelling, named one of TIME100 Next in 2021 and featured on the New York Times 2020 list of best actors. She captivated audiences worldwide as the lead in Netflix's hit series Never Have I Ever and continues to appear in globally acclaimed films. Recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree in 2024, Maitreyi is also a committed activist, advocating for public education, gender rights, and inclusion.

About Fable & Mane

Fable & Mane is a modern haircare brand rooted in Ayurvedic tradition, creating products that combine natural ingredients, ritualistic practices, and contemporary haircare innovation. The brand celebrates the transformative power of mindful self-care and storytelling through hair rituals passed down across generations. Fable & Mane is available at Sephora Canada.

See the campaign video HERE

