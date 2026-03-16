MONTREAL, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - As restaurant operators face increasing pressure from rising costs, labor shortages and tighter cash flow, Maitre'D, a leading restaurant technology provider and part of PayFacto, today announced the launch of Maitre'D Virtuo, a next-generation cloud point-of-sale platform designed to help restaurants run smarter, faster and with greater financial flexibility.

Maitre'D Virtuo goes beyond traditional POS systems by combining restaurant management, integrated payments and embedded financial services into a single platform, enabling operators to streamline operations while gaining faster access to the revenue they generate every day.

The restaurant industry is rapidly shifting toward integrated technology platforms that connect operations, payments and financial services. With tight margins and increasing operational complexity, restaurant operators are looking for solutions that not only manage transactions but also improve visibility, efficiency and access to working capital.

Built on more than four decades of restaurant technology expertise from Maitre'D and Veloce, Maitre'D Virtuo brings together the reliability trusted by restaurant operators with the flexibility and connectivity of modern cloud infrastructure.

"Restaurant technology is evolving beyond point-of-sale," said Denis Robert, Executive Vice President at PayFacto.

"Maitre'D Virtuo is designed to become the operating platform for modern restaurant businesses--connecting operations, payments and financial services in one seamless environment."

Built for the Realities of Restaurant Service

Maitre'D Virtuo was designed specifically for the complexity of restaurant operations, supporting:

Advanced order management and service workflows

Integrated payments and real-time reporting

Open architecture for third-party integrations

Multi-location restaurant management

Centralized operational and financial visibility

The platform creates a seamless workflow from order to payment, allowing restaurant operators to manage operations, monitor performance and make faster business decisions.

"Maitre'D Virtuo is exactly where POS technology should be--smart, flexible and reliable. It's changed how we work for the better," said Jakob Lutes, Chef & Owner, Port City Royal.

Integrated Access to Revenue and Working Capital

Maitre'D Virtuo is also integrated with Maitre'D Capital, providing restaurant operators with direct access to financial services designed to improve liquidity and support day-to-day operations.

Through Maitre'D Cash Advance, operators can access a portion of their future card sales in advance, providing immediate working capital for operational needs such as payroll, inventory purchases or growth investments. Repayment is automatically collected through a percentage of daily card transactions, aligning repayments with the natural flow of restaurant revenue.

Operators can also access their available funds instantly through the Maitre'D Mastercard®, which provides direct access to payment deposits, including weekends and holidays. This gives restaurant owners greater flexibility to manage expenses and respond quickly to business opportunities.

"Access to cash flow is critical in the restaurant industry," said Frances Wynne, Vice President, Embedded Finance at PayFacto.

"By integrating capital access directly into the POS environment, Maitre'D allows operators to manage both their operations and financial liquidity from a single platform."

A Connected Ecosystem for Restaurant Operators

Together, Maitre'D Virtuo and Maitre'D Capital create a connected ecosystem that combines restaurant management, payments and financial services to help operators run their businesses more efficiently and adapt to an increasingly dynamic industry.

Maitre'D Virtuo and Maitre'D Capital are now available across Canada.

About Maitre'D

Maitre'D is a leading restaurant technology provider offering point-of-sale solutions, integrated payments and financial services designed specifically for the hospitality industry. With more than four decades of experience supporting restaurant operators across Canada, Maitre'D combines reliable technology, flexible integrations and dedicated customer support to help restaurants streamline operations and grow their business. Maitre'D is part of PayFacto, a Canadian leader in payment technology and integrated commerce solutions.

SOURCE PayFacto Maitre’D

For more information: Nicolas Doucet, TACT, Cellulaire : 581-986-5536, [email protected]