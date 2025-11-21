SOREL-TRACY, QC, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Maison Riviera, renowned for its innovative dairy and plant-based products, is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Norman as General Manager (CEO). An experienced leader in the Canadian agri-food sector, Mr. Norman takes the helm of the company -- whose history dates to 1920 -- at a time when Riviera announces its major industrial and marketing investment plan to accelerate its growth as an iconic brand of Quebec expertise.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the agri-food industry, Michael Norman has held several management positions at two of the country's largest cooperatives, Agropur and Exceldor. He is recognized for his leadership, vision, and business development skills, among other things. Until recently, he was General Manager of Nutrinor, a major cooperative in Quebec.

Mr. Norman will officially begin his role on January 5th, 2026.

"It is a privilege to join a company as iconic as Maison Riviera. I have always been driven by values of authenticity, innovation, and cooperation. I look forward to working with the teams to accelerate Riviera's growth and strengthen our commitment to quality and sustainability for Canadian consumers."

- Michael Norman, General Manager of Maison Riviera

"Mr. Norman's appointment reaffirms our commitment to Riviera's future and our desire to refocus our Quebec-based company's strategy on its key success factors: differentiation through the quality and originality of its products and services. The goal is to bring our authentic and sustainable expertise to life by leveraging our strong regional roots. Mr. Norman's knowledge of the Canadian dairy market and his experience will be key assets in effectively steering our company, guiding our teams, and implementing our development strategy while respecting our heritage as innovative dairy artisans."

- Hervé Massot, General Manager / CEO of Groupe Alsace Lait

About Maison Riviera

Founded in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec in 1920, Maison Riviera is a recognized leader in the dairy and plant-based yogurt industry. Originally dairy artisans, Riviera offers a diverse range of products: yogurts, creams, kefirs, fine and cream cheeses, as well as plant-based creations. True to its commitment to quality, innovation, and respect for tradition, the brand passionately develops distinctive foods that celebrate local expertise.

