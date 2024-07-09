Magnite Chosen as the Preferred Technology Partner to Enhance TELUS' Connected TV Offering

TELUS will leverage Magnite's SpringServe Ad Server and Streaming SSP to bring innovative advertising opportunities to the Canadian market

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced TELUS (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU), a world-leading communications technology company, has selected Magnite's SpringServe ad server and Magnite Streaming SSP as its preferred ad technology solutions in Canada. TELUS will utilize Magnite's ad server for its Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) and online video advertising inventory.

The partnership comes at a time when the TV industry is undergoing a seismic shift, with consumers increasingly watching TV content through ad-supported streaming. According to research conducted by Magnite, 74% of Canadian consumers are watching streaming TV compared to only 51% who are watching paid traditional TV1. Since rolling out FAST channels to TELUS TV+ customers in April, TELUS has enabled additional TV offerings at no cost to customers. The FAST channels, including TIME, Tastemade, The Washington Post, and more, also provide a unique opportunity for advertisers and agencies to elevate their digital strategies and connect with TV audiences.

Magnite's SpringServe ad serving platform is built for connected TV (CTV) and video advertising, providing TELUS with better insight, transparency, and control to deliver more optimal video ad experiences. Magnite's Streaming SSP enables TELUS to manage and monetize its CTV inventory with tools specifically designed to support premium, long-form video, and high-quality viewing experiences.

"Being selected to support one of the largest telecommunications companies in Canada and amplifying their CTV and streaming TV business is a great privilege for us," said Damien Véran, Head of Canada and LATAM at Magnite. "As TELUS' primary ad tech partner, TELUS is activating their set-top box, streaming, and online video inventory on the Magnite ad server and consolidating their audiences to combat fragmentation challenges for buyers. We are eager to forge new pathways that will redefine the Canadian advertising landscape for the better and create more impactful advertising experiences for their customers."

"Our collaboration with Magnite equips us with the best technology needed to deliver a premium advertising experience for both consumers and brands," said Amit Nag, Vice-President of Smarthome, Entertainment and Transformation at TELUS. "FAST channels represent a substantial growth area for our business, and we're excited to work with the Magnite team to create better advertising-supported content experiences for our customers and to make it easier and more efficient for advertisers to connect with Canadian viewers."

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with more than $20 billion in annual revenue and over 19 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS' global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 32 countries around the world, TELUS Digital Experience (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across strategic industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare leader, which provides employee and family primary and preventive healthcare and wellbeing solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS' strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventive and mental health outcomes covering nearly 72 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS and our team to contribute $1.7 billion, including 2.2 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let's make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us at @TELUSNews on X and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

