MagicLab Robotics Unveils Its Embodied AI Vision in Silicon Valley, Expands Global Reach to 50 Countries

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- MagicLab Robotics, a global embodied AI pioneer, hosted the Global Embodied Intelligence Summit (GEIS) in Silicon Valley today, unveiling its next-generation product portfolio. The showcase featured the company's new foundational world model, Magic-Mix, the advanced H01 dexterous hand, and its flagship humanoid robot, MagicBot X1, designed for seamless integration into real-world applications.

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As an embodied AI company with full-stack in-house technology across both hardware and software, MagicLab has established a comprehensive product ecosystem spanning humanoid and quadruped robots. Its portfolio ranges from general-purpose task robots to industrial-and consumer-grade systems, supporting a wide spectrum of applications across manufacturing, commercial services, and home environments, with increasing large-scale deployment globally.

At the summit, MagicLab also announced its long-term growth trajectory, projecting a pathway toward $14 billion in annual revenue by 2036 driven by the mass commercialization of embodied AI. Under its "Co-Create 1000 Initiative," the company has entered into strategic collaborations with Silicon Valley-based AI companies, including Openmind, PrismaX AI, Cosmicbrain AI, and Physis. Over the next five years, MagicLab plans to invest $1 billion to build a dedicated developer ecosystem for robotics, enabling secondary development and fostering a global network of partners and developers.

In the field of robotic applications, MagicLab has established a diversified portfolio of solutions spanning nine key scenarios, including healthcare services, industrial manufacturing,inspection and security, smart guidance, public safety, smart logistics, events and entertainment, scientific research and education, and home living.

In 2025, international markets accounted for 60% of the company's total sales, with operations spanning more than 50 countries and regions. MagicLab continues to deliver embodied AI-powered robotic solutions to customers worldwide across diverse industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.magiclab.top/

Cooperation Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE MagicLab

Ms. Tian Wang, [email protected]