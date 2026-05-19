MONTRÉAL, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - For the first time ever with Magic Walk™, audiences will have the chance to step directly into the breathtaking world of Pandora with an all-new live immersive journey inspired by James Cameron's pioneering Avatar franchise. Seamlessly blending captivating narrative, live performance, and state-of-the-art immersive technology, Magic Walk™ offers a transformative storytelling format. Venue and launch details will be announced later in 2026.

Magic Walk™ is the latest innovation in live entertainment, an original immersive storytelling experience developed by IMMEX and produced by EMM Williams Productions under license from Disney Theatrical Group and Lightstorm Entertainment. Orchestrated from Montréal, this ambitious project unites a visionary international creative team to bring Pandora's vibrant world to audiences across the globe.

A Journey into the Heart of Pandora

Magic Walk™ guides its audience on a chapter-by-chapter journey, much like the most memorable Disney experiences. Guests travel together through finely detailed environments, each one inspired by the emotional, spiritual, and ecological richness that defines the art of immersive storytelling. Every step through these crafted spaces reveals a new layer of discovery--inviting participants to engage not only with the world before them but with the heart of Pandora itself.

As the adventure unfolds, the narrative grows deeper, encouraging each guest to form a personal connection to the wonders around them. This progressive immersion transports audiences far beyond traditional storytelling, inviting them to journey through living, cinematic worlds where every sense is engaged and every environment deepens their connection to the adventure.

The journey ultimately leads to a breathtaking live performance, where the entire audience unites in a grand theatrical finale--celebrating the power of story, community, and the shared magic of a world brought vividly to life.

"Collaborating with Disney and Lightstorm on one of the world's most iconic cinematic universes is a tremendous privilege. With Avatar's Magic Walk, we are entering a new era on the global stage." - Antoine Haswani, Founder and President of EMM & IMMEX.

"From the beginning, Avatar has been about world-building, emotion, and innovation. Magic Walk™ translates those elements into a live immersive experience that invites audiences to engage with the world of Pandora in a new and meaningful way. This project reflects an ongoing commitment to exploring new formats that expand how audiences experience our stories." -Angelo Desimini, Senior Vice President, Licensed Partnerships & Brand Management, Disney Theatrical Group

Designed as a traveling production, Magic Walk™ is adaptable to a wide range of venues while maintaining a distinctive artistic vision. Through a fusion of breathtaking environments, multimedia artistry, large-scale theatrics, and live performers, guests are transported--they don't just witness Pandora, they become a part of it, experiencing the planet's beauty, drama, and wonder firsthand.

Further updates, including ticketing details and debut venue, will be revealed later in 2026.

Stream Avatar: Fire and Ash on Disney+ June 24.

About Magic Walk™ and Its Creators

Developed in Québec, Magic Walk™ is a next-generation immersive entertainment format that blends large-scale narrative design, advanced multimedia technologies, environmental storytelling, robotics, and live artistic performance into a fully integrated audience journey. Structured as a multi-chapter experience culminating in a shared live theatrical finale, the format is designed for global deployment across a wide range of venues while maintaining a unified creative vision. Magic Walk™ is owned by IMMEX and produced by Montréal-based EMM Williams Productions, a global entertainment company founded in 2003 specializing in live shows, immersive experiences, and international touring productions. With decades of expertise spanning acrobatic performance, large-scale multimedia environments, and live event creation, EMM has collaborated with leading global brands and creative partners including Cirque du Soleil, Live Nation, Fever, Disney, Notre Dame de Paris, and Fuerza Bruta, and has produced major cultural and sporting events worldwide. The project is supported by significant private investment, as well as funding from the Government of Canada's Creative Export Canada program (Export Ready stream), underscoring the strength of Canadian creative innovation and its export potential in premium live entertainment.

About EMM Williams Productions

Founded in 2003, EMM Williams Productions is a Montréal-based global entertainment company specializing in live shows, immersive experiences, and international touring productions. With decades of expertise spanning acrobatic performance, large-scale multimedia environments, and live event creation, EMM has collaborated with some of the world's most prestigious brands, including Cirque du Soleil, Live Nation, Fever Up, Disney, Notre Dame de Paris, Fuerza Bruta, and leading creative studios worldwide.

EMM has also produced major cultural and sporting events such as the equestrian show Cavalero, the Opening Ceremony of the Dakar Rally, and promotional concerts for artists including Céline Dion, Shakira, and Scorpions.

About IMMEX

IMMEX is the owner of Magic Walk™, a next-generation immersive entertainment format designed to combine narrative, technology, robotics, and live performance into a fully integrated audience experience. Conceived as a flexible, traveling format, Magic Walk™ is designed for global deployment across a wide range of venues while maintaining a unified creative vision.

About Disney Theatrical Group

DISNEY THEATRICAL GROUP, a division of The Walt Disney Studios, was formed in 1994 and operates under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart. Worldwide, its ten Broadway titles have been seen by more than 200 million theatregoers and have been nominated for 62 Tony Awards®, winning Broadway's highest honor 20 times. The company's inaugural production, Beauty and the Beast, opened in 1994, playing a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and continues to be produced in replica productions around the world. In November 1997 Disney made theatrical history with the opening of The Lion King, which received six 1998 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Director, Julie Taymor, who became the first woman in Broadway history to win the award. Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, it has welcomed over 124 million visitors worldwide to date and has multiple productions currently running worldwide. Within Disney Theatrical Group's first three decades, under the leadership of Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica and its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or entertainment title in box office history. Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida opened on Broadway next, winning four 2000 Tony Awards. It was followed by Mary Poppins, a co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, which opened in London in 2004 and went on to enjoy a six-year Tony-winning Broadway run. TARZAN®, Tony-nominated for its 2006 Broadway premiere, went on to become an international hit with an award-winning production enjoying a ten-year run in Germany. In January 2008, The Little Mermaid opened on Broadway and was the best-selling new musical of that year. Disney Theatrical opened two critically acclaimed productions on Broadway in 2012, winning seven Tony Awards between them: Peter and the Starcatcher and Newsies, each of which enjoyed a two-year run and launched a North American tour, with Newsies playing a record-breaking Fathom Events in-cinema release. Disney Theatrical Group's 2014 hit, Aladdin, continues its smash Broadway run, having launched eleven productions on four continents and been seen by more than 21 million guests. Disney Theatrical's newest hit, the 2018 Tony-nominated Best Musical Frozen has launched eight productions around the world with a filmed version of the stage musical currently available on Disney+. Other stage ventures include King David in concert on Broadway, Der Glöckner Von Notre Dame in Berlin, stage productions of Disney's High School Musical and the Olivier-nominated West End hit Shakespeare in Love. Disney Theatrical Group has collaborated with preeminent theatres in the US to develop new stage musicals including The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Freaky Friday. As a part of the recent acquisition of 20th Century Studios, Disney Theatrical also heads the Buena Vista Theatrical banner, which licenses Fox titles for stage adaptations including Anastasia; Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Mrs. Doubtfire. Disney Theatrical Group recently premiered Hercules in London's West End and a North American tour production of Beauty and the Beast. The stage adaptation of the beloved film The Greatest Showman recently opened in Bristol, United Kingdom to box office records, with the next step in its life to be announced shortly. In addition to theatrical stage productions, Disney Theatrical Group licenses and manages Location-Based Entertainment (LBE) experiences for The Walt Disney Company, including Disney On Ice, Mundo Pixar, Disney Junior Live On Tour, and The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail, expanding the magic of Disney storytelling into immersive environments worldwide. With dozens of stage productions and live ticketed events currently being produced or licensed, a Disney live experience is taking place somewhere around the globe virtually every hour of the day.

SOURCE EMM Williams Productions

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