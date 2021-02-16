MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - M1 Composites Technology has reached MACH 5, the highest level of the MACH initiative.

The AeroMontreal MACH Initiative is an aerospace supplier development program, which aims to foster collaboration and innovation, within the supply chain, and improve the performance and competitiveness of suppliers. The MACH Excellence Framework is a common methodological approach that was developed to improve the mastery of key business processes at suppliers, in order to achieve excellence in terms of LEADERSHIP, OPERATIONAL excellence, excellence in WORKFORCE PLANNING and DEVELOPMENT.

M1 Composites becomes the second company to reach MACH 5, but above all, the first independent Canadian Small/Medium Enterprise (SME). In a span of less than 8 years, M1 has transitioned through the MACH Program, going from MACH 2 to the highest level, MACH 5. M1 was able to quickly achieve MACH 5 due to Air Canada's mentorship. Calin Rovinescu's vision and leadership, along with Richard Steer, Michael Rousseau, and the management team at Air Canada, helped achieve what no other Canadian SME has.

Reaching the MACH 5 level has real benefits for M1 Composites customers. This achievement demonstrates M1's ability to quickly develop new capabilities, maintain high quality standards, improved processes, and fast turnaround times.

"It's an accomplishment that makes me proud of my team. Congratulations to the whole team for their hard work and dedication, it is a great success to start the new year. Having the flexibility to quickly become a strategic supplier, while maintaining international standards of quality, continuous improvement and service is the key to our success. MACH 5 solidifies our base for continued growth.", said Lorenzo Marandola, President – M1 Composites.

About M1 Composites:

M1 Composites Technology is a Transport Canada Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) and Design Approval Organization (DAO) specializing in advanced composites & sheet metal structures. M1 provides speciality products and services to the commercial and military aerospace sectors including: engineering, certification, manufacturing, repair, and NDT (non-destructive testing). M1 is a leader in repair & overhaul of nacelles, flight control surfaces, radomes, doors, interiors, fairings, cargo nets, and much more. In addition, we are Airbus and Boeing approved, ISO9001/AS9100/AS9110 certified, military approved.

For further information regarding M1 Composites' services, please contact Dimitra Tsiolis at [email protected] or visit www.m1composites.com/en/

SOURCE M1 Composites Technology inc.

For further information: Press Contact: Caroline Poirier, Communications Manager, P: 450-686-8864, E: [email protected]; M1 Composites Technology Inc., 2460 Michelin, Laval, Quebec H7L5C3, Toll Free: 855-880-8864, E: [email protected], W: www.m1composites.com

Related Links

http://www.m1composites.com/

