Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF Announces Cash Distributions

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the April, May and June 2022 cash distributions for the Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF (TSX: PR). Unitholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022, May 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 will receive a cash distribution of $0.031 per unit, payable on or before May 13, 2022, June 14, 2022 and July 15, 2022 respectively.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275