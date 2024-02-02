Lysander Funds Wins at the 2023 FundGrade A+® Awards

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") was recognized at the 2023 FundGrade A+® Awards in Toronto with five award winning funds.

The Portfolio Managers for these funds are Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Canso") and Fulcra Asset Management Inc. ("Fulcra").

"Lysander is honoured to be recognized for our achievements at the 2023 FundGrade A+® Awards," said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander. "Our team and Portfolio Managers will continue to work hard to provide investment results for the advisors and their clients who have placed their trust in us."

The annual FundGrade A+® Awards recognizes investment funds and their managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year.

The following Lysander Funds received the FundGrade A+® Award:

Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund

Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund

Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund

Lysander-Fulcra Corporate Securities Fund

Lysander-Canso Credit Opportunities Fund

For more information, please visit https://www.lysanderfunds.com/awards/

Find out more at https://www.fundata.com/

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent Portfolio Managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund was awarded the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award in the Global Corporate Fixed Income Category, out of 51 funds. The FundGrade start date was 1/31/2014 and FundGrade end date was 12/31/2023. Performance for the fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2023 was 7.5% (1 year), 3.9% (3 years), 7.3% (5 years) and 5.5% (10 years).

Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund was awarded the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award in the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Category, out of 161 funds. The FundGrade start date was 1/31/2014 and FundGrade end date was 12/31/2023. Performance for the fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2023 was 6.5% (1 year), 1.0% (3 years), 2.3% (5 years) and 1.9% (10 years).

Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund was awarded the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award in the Global Equity Balanced Category, out of 704 funds. The FundGrade start date was 1/31/2014 and FundGrade end date was 12/31/2023. Performance for the fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2023 was 9.5% (1 year), 13.2% (3 years), 12.3% (5 years) and 7.2% (10 years).

Lysander-Fulcra Corporate Securities Fund was awarded the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award in the High Yield Fixed Income Category, out of 161 funds. The FundGrade start date was 1/31/2017 and FundGrade end date was 12/31/2023. Performance for the fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2023 was 8.3% (1 year), 5.4% (3 years), 5.2% (5 years) and 4.8% (since inception - December 30, 2016).

Lysander-Canso Credit Opportunities Fund was awarded the 2023 Fundata FundGrade A+® Award in the Alternative Credit Focused Category, out of 47 funds. The FundGrade start date was 1/31/2021 and FundGrade end date was 12/31/2023. Performance for the fund (Series A) for the period ended December 31, 2023 was 3.8% (1 year), 4.6% (3 years), and 10.5% (since inception - May 11, 2020).

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Note: The FundGrade ratings for each fund are subject to change every month.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

