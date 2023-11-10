Lysander Funds Wins Again at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") was recognized at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 today with seven individual fund awards and the award for Best Bond Fund Family Group Over Three Years.

"Lysander's success at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 is a great recognition of the accomplishments of our team and Portfolio Managers." said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander. "Our focus will continue to be on delivering investment results for the advisors who have chosen our products and most importantly the Canadians who have entrusted us with their savings."

The annual LSEG Lipper Fund Awards honour funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

Lysander received honours as the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Winner Canada 2023, Best Bond Fund Family Group Over Three Years. In addition to this award, the following Lysander Funds were named LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2023 Winners, as follows:

Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund Over Three Years - Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund - Series F

Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund Over Five Years - Lysander-Canso U.S. Credit Fund (USD) - Series F

Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund Over Five Years - Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund - Series F

Best High Yield Fixed Income Fund Over Three Years - Lysander-Fulcra Corporate Securities Fund - Series F

Best Global Equity Balanced Fund Over Three Years – Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund – Series F

Best Global Equity Fund Over Three Years - Lysander-Canso Equity Fund - Series F

Best Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Fund Over Three Years – Lysander-Crusader Equity Income Fund – Series F

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent Portfolio Managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

Lysander-Canso Corporate Value Bond Fund (Series F) was named Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund for 3 years ending July 31, 2023, out of a classification total of 16 funds (3 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 5 (10 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2023, was 5.5% (1 year), 6.6% (3 years), 7.1% (5 years) and 6.2% (10 years).

Lysander-Canso U.S. Credit Fund (USD) (Series F) was named Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund for 5 years ending July 31, 2023, out of a classification total of 15 funds (5 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), and 5 (5 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2023, was 6.3% (1 year), 5.7% (3 years), 6.7% (5 years) and 4.7% (since inception – Dec 30, 2014).

Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund (Series F) was named Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund for 5 years ending July 31, 2023, out of a classification total of 38 funds (5 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), and 5 (5 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2023, was 4.4% (1 year), 1.4% (3 years), 2.2% (5 years) and 2.2% (10 years).

Lysander-Fulcra Corporate Securities Fund (Series F) was named Best High Yield Fixed Income Fund for 3 years ending July 31, 2023, out of a classification total of 39 funds (3 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), and 5 (5 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2023 was 7.5% (1 year), 7.1% (3 years), 4.9% (5 years) and 5.1% (since inception – Dec 30, 2016).

Lysander-Canso Balanced Fund (Series F) was named Best Global Equity Balanced Fund for 3 years ending July 31, 2023, out of a classification total of 163 funds (3 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), and 1 (10 year). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2023, was 8.2% (1 year), 19.3% (3 years), 10.1% (5 years) and 8.3% (10 years).

Lysander-Canso Equity Fund (Series F) was named Best Global Equity Fund for 3 years ending July 31, 2023, out of a classification total of 239 funds (3 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 3 (5 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2023, was 8.7% (1 year), 24.8% (3 years), 13.1% (5 years) and 9.4% (10 years).

Lysander-Crusader Equity Income Fund (Series F) was named Best Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Fund for 3 years ending July 31, 2023, out of a classification total of 62 funds (3 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2023 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 1 (5 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended October 31, 2023, was -7.1% (1 year), 24.0% (3 years), -1.2% (5 years) and 1.7% (since inception – Dec 30, 2014).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Note: The Lipper Leader Ratings for each fund are subject to change every month.

