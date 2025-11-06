Lysander Funds Limited wins at LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") has again been recognized at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2025 for Lysander-Canso U.S Corporate Value Bond Fund – Series F (the "Fund"). The Fund was recognized as the Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund Over Five and Ten Years. Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Canso") is the Portfolio Manager of the Fund.

"Lysander is proud of the long-term performance of our funds." said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander. "We are focused on growing the wealth of Canadians and providing top quality service to advisors. We thank the Lipper Awards Canada 2025 for recognizing us and the hard work done by the Portfolio Management team at Canso."

The annual LSEG Lipper Fund Awards honour funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

For more information, please visit https://www.lysanderfunds.com/awards/

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent Portfolio Managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) (Series F) was named Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund for: (i) 5 years ending July 31, 2025, out of a classification total of 20 funds (5 years) and (ii) 10 years ending July 31, 2025, out of a classification total of 11 funds (10 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2025 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years) and 5 (10 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended September 30, 2025 was 6.4% (1 year), 7.9% (3 years), 6.8% (5 years) and 6.6% (10 years).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper. Note: The Lipper Leader Ratings for each fund are subject to change every month.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2025 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

®Lysander Funds is a registered trademark of Lysander Funds Limited.

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

For further information please contact: Jason Darling, [email protected]