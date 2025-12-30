Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for the Lysander ActivETFs December 2025
Dec 30, 2025, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the December 2025 cash distributions for each of Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX Symbols: PR; LYCT; LYFR, respectively) (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs"). The unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on or before the Payment Date.
|
ETF
|
Distribution per unit
|
Distribution Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF
|
$0.0400
|
December 31, 2025
|
January 10, 2026
|
Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF
|
$0.0482
|
December 31, 2025
|
January 10, 2026
|
Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF
|
$0.0320
|
December 31, 2025
|
January 10, 2026
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them
SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited
For further information contact: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275
