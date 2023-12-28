Lysander Announces Revised Cash Distributions for the Lysander ActivETFs December 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the December 2023 revised cash distribution for Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, (TSX: PR). The unitholders of record of the ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on or before the Payment Date.

ETF Revised Distribution per unit Distribution Record Date Payment Date Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF $0.0251 December 29, 2023 January 10, 2024

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275