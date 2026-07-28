Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for Lysander-Canso Credit Income Activ ETF

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the July 2026 cash distributions for Lysander-Canso Credit Income ActivETF (TSX Symbol: PBY) (the "ETF"). Unitholders of record of the ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution based on the number of units held in the amount indicated below, payable on or before the Payment Date.

Distribution per unit Distribution Record Date Payment Date $0.04166 July 31, 2026 August 10, 2026

Lysander-Canso Credit Income ActivETF was a closed-end fund formerly known as "Canso Credit Income Fund". Effective July 28, 2026, the fund converted from being a closed-end fund to an exchange-trade fund.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

For further information contact: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275