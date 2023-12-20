Lysander Announces Estimated Cash Distributions for the Lysander ActivETFs December 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the December 2023 estimated cash distributions for each of Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX: PR) (TSX: LYCT) (TSX: LYFR) respectively (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs").

ETF Estimated

Distribution per

unit Distribution Record

Date Payment Date Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF $0.0248 December 29, 2023 January 10, 2024 Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF $0.0687 December 29, 2023 January 10, 2024 Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF $0.0386 December 29, 2023 January 10, 2024

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275