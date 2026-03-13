Lysander Announces Estimated 2026 Cash Distributions for ETF Series of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD)
News provided byLysander Funds Limited
Mar 13, 2026, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the March, June, September and December 2026 estimated cash distributions for the ETF series units of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) ("ETF Series"). The unitholders of record of the ETF Series at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on the Payment Date.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
Symbol
|
Distribution
per unit
|
Distribution Record
Date
|
Payment
Date
|
Lysander-Canso U.S.
Corporate Value Bond Fund
(USD) – ETF Series
|
LYUV.U
|
To be
determined
|
March 20, 2026
|
March 26, 2026
|
Lysander-Canso U.S.
Corporate Value Bond Fund
(USD) – ETF Series
|
LYUV.U
|
To be
determined
|
June 19, 2026
|
June 25, 2026
|
Lysander-Canso U.S.
Corporate Value Bond Fund
(USD) – ETF Series
|
LYUV.U
|
To be
determined
|
September 18, 2026
|
September 24, 2026
|
Lysander-Canso U.S.
Corporate Value Bond Fund
(USD) – ETF Series
|
LYUV.U
|
To be
determined
|
December 29, 2026
|
January 5, 2027
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are based on the actual number of units outstanding at the relevant time. Distributions are paid in cash. If the Fund's series' net income/capital gains is less than the amounts distributed in the year, the distribution will include a return of capital. In these circumstances, if an investor elects to receive their distributions in cash, it is expected that the value of their investment will decline over time. Distributions are not an indication of performance, rate of return or yield.
This document may contain forward-looking statements. Statements concerning a Fund's or entity's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "aims", "may", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward - looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. While Lysander Funds Limited considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.
®Lysander Funds is a registered trademark of Lysander Funds Limited.
SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited
For further information contact: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275
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