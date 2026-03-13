Lysander Announces Estimated 2026 Cash Distributions for ETF Series of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD)

TORONTO, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the March, June, September and December 2026 estimated cash distributions for the ETF series units of Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) ("ETF Series"). The unitholders of record of the ETF Series at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on the Payment Date.

Fund Ticker Symbol Distribution per unit Distribution Record Date Payment Date Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) – ETF Series LYUV.U To be determined March 20, 2026 March 26, 2026 Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) – ETF Series LYUV.U To be determined June 19, 2026 June 25, 2026 Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) – ETF Series LYUV.U To be determined September 18, 2026 September 24, 2026 Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) – ETF Series LYUV.U To be determined December 29, 2026 January 5, 2027

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are based on the actual number of units outstanding at the relevant time. Distributions are paid in cash. If the Fund's series' net income/capital gains is less than the amounts distributed in the year, the distribution will include a return of capital. In these circumstances, if an investor elects to receive their distributions in cash, it is expected that the value of their investment will decline over time. Distributions are not an indication of performance, rate of return or yield.

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Statements concerning a Fund's or entity's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "aims", "may", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward - looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. While Lysander Funds Limited considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

®Lysander Funds is a registered trademark of Lysander Funds Limited.

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

For further information contact: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275