Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for the Lysander-Canso ActivETFs

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the June 2023 cash distributions for each of Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX Symbols: LYCT and LYFR, respectively) (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs"). Unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution based on the number of units held in the amount indicated below, payable on or before the Payment Date.

ETF Distribution per unit Distribution Record Date Payment Date Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF $0.0056 June 30, 2023 July 10, 2023 Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF $0.0383 June 30, 2023 July 10, 2023



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the ETFs in these documents.

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275