Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for the Lysander ActivETFs

TORONTO, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the April, May, and June 2023 cash distributions for each of Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX Symbols: PR; LYCT; LYFR, respectively) (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs"). The unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on or before the Payment Date.

ETF Distribution per unit Distribution Record Date Payment Date Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF $0.029 April 28, 2023 May 10, 2023 Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF $0.029 May 31, 2023 June 12, 2023 Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF $0.029 June 30, 2023 July 10, 2023 Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF $0.0092 April 28, 2023 May 10, 2023 Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF $0.0360 April 28, 2023 May 10, 2023

