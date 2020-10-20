Lynxspring Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Guiding Clients' Smart Building Solution Strategies in a Post-COVID-19 Environment

"Lynxspring's ability to easily and quickly integrate an IoT platform using IP technology and strong backend service integration can reduce expenses and position users to optimize processes rapidly. This advantage will be a critical differentiator in a post-COVID-19 environment when constrained budgets will impact project decisions," said Konkana Khaund, director of consulting. "Its Edge Enabled™ IP product portfolio gives customers a truly scalable smart integration edge-to-edge (E2E) platform that provides an adaptable solution for better data and pattern visualization for future improvements. Customers can tap into the native intelligence of the E2E features and attributes to triage future pandemic-related demands and allow facility operators and occupants to implement predictive mitigation measures."

The company's solution suite is a huge advantage for Lynxspring's customers in helping them avoid cloud dependency and aggregate data and actions at the device level. Its E2E platform enables users to connect, access, and act upon data immediately from the platform, as opposed to tapping into the devices, sensors, or pieces of equipment for such data and intelligence. Lynxspring has also released upgraded products to deliver stronger integration value to its customers. These include the Edge Enabled line of JENEsys® Edge IP controllers and Onyxx® extender modules, such as the Onyxx XM 3410 B, which lend robustness to its E2E portfolio.

It has become vital to ensure smart building controllers are supported by expandable input/output (I/O) modules that enhance capabilities and increase functionality. By adding this increased I/O capacity, Lynxspring helps customers gain multi-functional benefits and nurture innovation. Lynxspring further disrupts traditional silos by forming strategic partnerships with technology movers and shakers and establishing a rich network of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), system integrators, building owners, and operators. The company complements these advantages with comprehensive and ongoing professional service delivery solutions through multiple communication channels.

"A truly innovative technology, a highly customer-centric market strategy, and a deep understanding of the smart building space have provided Lynxspring with a distinctive edge in the market," noted Khaund. "With its forward-looking strategies, commitment to quality, and proactive leadership in supporting the industry during re-entry, Lynxspring has established itself as a leading support partner that prepares clients for a post-COVID-19 business environment."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: [email protected]

About Lynxspring, Inc.

Embracing open software and hardware platforms, Lynxspring develops, manufactures, and distributes edge-to-enterprise solutions and IoT technology to create intelligent buildings, smart equipment control and specialty machine-to-machine and IoT applications. Lynxspring technologies and solutions simplify connectivity, visibility, integration, interoperability, data access, normalization, and analytics from the edge to the enterprise. The company's solutions are deployed in millions of square feet of commercial settings in the United States and internationally. More information about Lynxspring is available at https://www.lynxspring.com .

Contact:

Lynxspring, Inc.

Marc Petock

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

[email protected]

877-649-5969

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

