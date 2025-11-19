MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Lyft's expansion into Quebec is about more than helping people get around; we're here to forge lasting bonds through community partnerships. Today, we are proud to announce that Lyft's Round Up & Donate program is now live in Quebec, giving riders an easy way to support local causes with every ride.

Riders can opt in to round up their fare to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to a Quebec organization. Lyft is partnering with three local charities to launch the program in the province: Centraide of Greater Montréal, La rue des Femmes, and Maison du Père.

Since launching Round Up & Donate in 2017, Lyft riders have donated over $42 million to causes across communities in the United States and Canada. Now, riders in Quebec can join this movement of everyday giving that makes a real difference.

To kick off this effort, we are proud to announce CAD$30,000 in initial local investments, supporting non-profit community organizations, including CAD$10,000 each to the three organizations participating in the Round Up & Donate program.

Contributing to the Community

Lyft is committed to being a force for good in every community we serve, which is why we are working with three high-impact nonprofit partners as part of our Round Up & Donate launch in Quebec. When riders round up their fare through the app, they can choose to support any of these incredible local organizations serving the community:

Centraide of Greater Montréal raises and distributes funds to support over 350 community agencies, fighting poverty and social exclusion by addressing its root causes and supporting vulnerable populations through programs focused on food security, housing, education, youth support, and mental health.

provides shelter, care, and long-term healing services for women experiencing homelessness through their unique relational health approach, offering emergency housing, psychological support, and reintegration programs. Maison du Père serves unhoused men in Montreal with emergency shelter, meals, health care, addiction support, reintegration services, permanent supportive housing, and specialized care for older men experiencing chronic homelessness.

"Serving and connecting communities means showing up with more than just rides--it means showing up with heart," said Jerry Golden, Lyft Chief Policy Officer. "Through Round Up & Donate, riders can turn spare change from every trip into meaningful support for Quebec organizations combating poverty and homelessness."

"It takes a whole network. When a person needs help, a whole network mobilizes. Centraide of Greater Montreal supports a network of over 375 community agencies and collective projects that fight against poverty and social exclusion. Through programs like Lyft's Round Up & Donate, everyday riders contribute micro-donations that help us fund this vital network." – Raphaël Richard, Business Development and Philanthropy Advisor at the Centraide of Greater Montréal.

"La rue des Femmes is proud to announce its partnership with Lyft," said Natalie Labinger, Philanthropic Development Coordinator at La rue des Femmes." Thanks to this committed new ally, our organization will be able to offer even more support to women experiencing homelessness as they work toward social reintegration and the rebuilding of their relational health. A heartfelt thank you to Lyft for helping make this project a reality."

"At the Fondation de la Maison du Père, we believe that meaningful change happens when communities and companies come together with purpose. Through Lyft's Round Up & Donate program, riders can make a tangible difference in the lives of men experiencing homelessness -- helping them regain stability, health, and hope. This partnership demonstrates how innovation and compassion can move our society forward, one ride at a time." – Lizette Flores, Executive Director at the Fondation de la Maison du Père.

Ready to Round Up & Donate?

Participating in Round Up & Donate is easy. Riders only have to open their Lyft apps, tap their profile, tap "Donate," choose an organization close to their heart, and set it and forget it. Lyft will automatically round up your fares and donate the difference to the charity of their choice.

Since 2017, over 100 million donations averaging just 38 cents each have added up to real impact for causes our community cares about. Now it's Quebec's turn to join this movement.

Riders can sign up for Round Up & Donate here .

