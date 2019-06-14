LXRandCo Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories, today announced the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held yesterday at 9:30 a.m. ET in Montreal.

Each of the nominees listed in LXRandCo's Management Proxy Circular dated May 10, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Company's directors was elected or re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Camillo (Cam) Di Prata 19,017,280 95.48 900,783 4.52 Kei Izawa 18,793,366 94.35 1,124,697 5.65 Steven Goldsmith 19,017,280 95.48 900,783 4.52 Joseph Mimran 19,017,280 95.48 900,783 4.52 Javier San Juan 19,918,063 100.00 0 0.00 Eric Graveline 19,918,063 100.00 0 0.00 Nicolas Topiol 19,918,063 100.00 0 0.00 Valerie Sorbie 19,019,280 95.49 898,783 4.51

In addition, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy, appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor for the Company and ratifying, confirming and approving the increase of the number of class B shares reserved for the issuance under the deferred share unit plan (the "DSUP"), and the decrease of the number of class B shares reserved for the issuance under the employee share purchase plan (the "ESPP"), as described in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated May 10, 2019.

Item For % For Against % Against Withheld/ Abstain % Withheld/

Abstain Non-Vote Appointment of

Auditors 19,928,063 100.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 Deferred Share Unit

Incentive Plan 19,016,080 95.47 901,983 4.53 0 0.00 0 Employee Share

Purchase Plan 19,916,063 99.99 2,000 0.01 0 0.00 0

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 13th, 2019 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a North American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal luxury products. LXRandCo sources and authenticates high-quality, pre-owned products from iconic brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel, among others, and sells them at attractive prices through: a retail network of stores located primarily in major department stores in the United States and Canada; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-Commerce website, www.lxrco.com.

