LXRandCo Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting Français

News provided by

LXRandCo, Inc.

Jun 14, 2019, 15:10 ET

MONTREAL, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXRandCo" or the "Company") (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and accessories, today announced the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders, which was held yesterday at 9:30 a.m. ET in Montreal.

Each of the nominees listed in LXRandCo's Management Proxy Circular dated May 10, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. Each of the Company's directors was elected or re-elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy.

Director Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Camillo (Cam) Di Prata

19,017,280

95.48

900,783

4.52

Kei Izawa

18,793,366

94.35

1,124,697

5.65

Steven Goldsmith

19,017,280

95.48

900,783

4.52

Joseph Mimran

19,017,280

95.48

900,783

4.52

Javier San Juan

19,918,063

100.00

0

0.00

Eric Graveline

19,918,063

100.00

0

0.00

Nicolas Topiol

19,918,063

100.00

0

0.00

Valerie Sorbie

19,019,280

95.49

898,783

4.51

In addition, shareholders voted in favour of resolutions, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy, appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor for the Company and ratifying, confirming and approving the increase of the number of class B shares reserved for the issuance under the deferred share unit plan (the "DSUP"), and the decrease of the number of class B shares reserved for the issuance under the employee share purchase plan (the "ESPP"), as described in the Company's Management Proxy Circular dated May 10, 2019.

Item

For

% For

Against

% Against

Withheld/ Abstain

% Withheld/
Abstain

Non-Vote

Appointment of
Auditors

19,928,063

100.00

0

0.00

0

0.00

0

Deferred Share Unit
Incentive Plan

19,016,080

95.47

901,983

4.53

0

0.00

0

Employee Share
Purchase Plan

19,916,063

99.99

2,000

0.01

0

0.00

0

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 13th, 2019 will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). 

About LXRandCo

LXRandCo is a North American omni-channel retailer of branded vintage luxury handbags and other personal luxury products. LXRandCo sources and authenticates high-quality, pre-owned products from iconic brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel, among others, and sells them at attractive prices through: a retail network of stores located primarily in major department stores in the United States and Canada; wholesale operations primarily in the United States; and its own e-Commerce website, www.lxrco.com.

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

For further information: Nadine Eap, Interim Chief Financial Officer, LXRandCo. Inc., +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, nadine.e@lxrco.com; Lawrence Chamberlain, Investor Relations, LodeRock Advisors, +1 (416) 519-4196, lawrence.chamberlain@loderockadvisors.com

Organization Profile

LXRandCo, Inc.

You just read:

LXRandCo Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

News provided by

LXRandCo, Inc.

Jun 14, 2019, 15:10 ET