BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- LUXOME , the award-winning luxury comfort brand known for uncompromising quality and thoughtful design, has announced its official expansion into Canada. Canadian customers are now able to shop LUXOME's collection--including its bestselling weighted blankets, bamboo bedding, bath essentials, apparel, and newly launched slippers--directly through luxome.com .

The move marks a significant growth milestone for LUXOME as the brand continues to meet rising international demand for comfort-driven products. Since its inception in 2018, LUXOME has cultivated a strong customer base in the U.S. by prioritizing extensive product testing to create an ever-evolving collection that elevates everyday living.

"We've seen incredible demand from Canada since day one, and we couldn't be more excited to make it even easier for both new and existing Canadian customers to experience the LUXOME difference by adding our new fulfillment center in Ontario for faster & more affordable shipping," said Hyaat Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of LUXOME. "Expanding into Canada allows us to share our signature, unparalleled comfort with a broader new audience."

The Canadian expansion comes on the heels of major product innovation for LUXOME; the brand's first-ever slippers launch featuring sneaker-level structure and luxury-level materials that deliver tangible comfort, durability, and elevated design.

About LUXOME:

LUXOME is a DTC comfort brand redefining everyday luxury through thoughtful design, elevated materials, and exceptional craftsmanship. Built on the belief that comfort should never come at the expense of style or performance, LUXOME is committed to creating products that look as refined as they feel. With rapid growth across categories like apparel, footwear, and home essentials, LUXOME continues to set a new standard for what comfort can be. Every piece is engineered for balance: softness with structure, beauty with function, ease with intention. Rooted in quality and innovation, LUXOME invites customers to experience comfort in its most elevated form. Visit www.luxome.com for more information.

