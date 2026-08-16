LunR Royalties Establishes Credit Facility of up to $150 Million

All amounts in US$ unless otherwise indicated

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- LunR Royalties Corp. ("LunR", or the "Company") (TSX: LUNR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank of Canada Capital Markets and ING Capital LLC ("ING") as Co-Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners, and National Bank of Canada ("NBC") as Administrative Agent, to establish a $100 million Revolving Credit Facility with a $50 million accordion feature (the "RCF" or the "Facility"). Each of NBC and ING acted as lenders.

President, CEO & Chair, Adam Lundin, commented:

View PDF LunR NR - 20260816 - LunR Establishes RCF

"We are pleased to have the RCF provide an immediate boost to our available liquidity, allowing the Company greater financial flexibility to support future material portfolio additions with non-dilutive funds. This announcement builds on our strong year-to-date progress that includes our acquisition of a significant silver stream on the Fruta del Norte mine, graduation to the TSX, and inaugural quarterly cash flow generation in our recently published Q2 results."

Terms of the RCF

The RCF consists of $100 million in immediately available funds for acquisitions and general corporate purposes. An additional $50 million is available under the Facility, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The RCF has a term of three years, maturing on August 14, 2029. Amounts drawn on the Facility bear interest at an annual rate of 2.25% to 3.25% above term SOFR, depending on the Company's leverage ratio. Undrawn funds are subject to a standby fee of 0.51% to 0.73% per annum.

The Facility is secured by certain assets of the Company and LunR is subject to customary financial and operational covenants.

About LunR Royalties Corp.

LunR is an emerging royalty and streaming company based in Canada, focused on building and managing a portfolio of high-quality mining royalty and stream interests to create meaningful and lasting value for stakeholders.

LunR owns a producing silver stream on Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte mine and net smelter return royalties on NGEx Minerals' Vicuña District exploration projects, Lunahuasi and Los Helados.

Additional information relating to LunR may be obtained or viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

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Additional Information

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained in this news release was accurate at the time of dissemination but may be superseded by subsequent news release(s). The Company is under no obligation, nor does it intend to update or revise the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the news release constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to, statements regarding: the Facility, including the availability of committed amounts, anticipated increases in the capacity of the Facility upon satisfaction of conditions, pricing, and the expected maturity date; the use of proceeds from the Facility, including future acquisitions; the future price of silver and other commodities; the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources; realization of mineral reserve and mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production from stream and royalty interests owned by the Company; exploration, development and production activities conducted by the operators of properties in which the Company holds an interest; the payment of consideration by the Company to counterparties under its stream and royalty arrangements; the receipt by the Company of payments under its stream and royalty arrangements; the ability of the Company's counterparties under its stream and royalty arrangements to comply with the terms of such arrangement, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, the ability to fund outstanding commitment and continue to acquire accretive streaming and royalty interests, projected increases to the Company's production and cash flow, and the ability to sell precious metals. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "budgets", "assumes", "strategy", "objectives", "potential", "possible", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company's ability to comply with the conditions of the Facility and satisfy the conditions required to access increases in the capacity of the Facility; impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations at Fruta del Norte from which the Company will purchase silver from and at Lunahuasi and Los Helados, and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, actual results of current exploration, development and production activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, risks related to the uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, risks related to production estimates, risks in the marketability of minerals, fluctuations in the price of silver and other commodities, fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates, stock market volatility, risks related to the satisfaction of each parties obligation in accordance with the Company's stream and royalty arrangement, and those risks described in the "FDN Transaction Risk Factors" section of the Company's information circular dated April 13, 2026 and the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 23, 2026, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as at the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update and/or revise any of the forward-looking information included, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operating environment. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All the forward-looking information contained in this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

SOURCE LunR Royalties Corp.

For further information, please contact: Connor Mackay, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: +1 (604) 689 7842, [email protected]