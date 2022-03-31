Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 1,318,117 to 737,946,627 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2022. The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from March 1, 2022 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.