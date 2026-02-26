Lundin Mining Increases Existing Credit Facility to US$4.5 Billion

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully amended its existing unsecured revolving credit facility ("Credit Facility"), extending the maturity and increasing the total committed amount as previously announced on February 12, 2026. View PDF version

Under the amended terms, the Company's Credit Facility has been increased from US$1.75 billion to US$4.5 billion and the maturity extended to February 26, 2031. Initially, the Company will have access to US$2.25 billion. Upon satisfaction of certain conditions, the Credit Facility will expand to US$3.5 billion, and upon sanctioning Stage 1 of the Vicuña Project, will increase to the full US$4.5 billion. The amended Credit Facility will bear interest on a sliding scale of adjusted term SOFR plus a margin of 1.45% to 2.50%.

The amended Credit Facility includes standard and customary terms and conditions with respect to fees, representations, warranties, and financial covenants. The Bank of Nova Scotia acted as Administrative Agent, Joint Bookrunner, and Joint Lead Arranger. ING Capital LLC acted as Syndication Agent, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Arranger. Bank of Montreal acted as Documentation Agent, Joint Bookrunner and Joint Lead Arranger. National Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce acted as Joint Book Runner and Joint Lead Arranger.

The lenders in the credit facility are: The Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, ING Capital LLC, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Banco de Credito e Inversiones S.A., Miami Branch, Bank of America, N.A., Canada Branch, Royal Bank of Canada, Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec, Bank of China Toronto Branch, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. New York Branch, Morgan Stanley Bank AG, Citibank N.A., Canadian Branch, Barclays Bank PLC, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Toronto Branch and MUFG Bank, Ltd., Canada Branch.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with three operating mines in Brazil and Chile. We produce commodities that support modern infrastructure and electrification. Our strategic vision is to become a top ten global copper producer. To get there, we are executing a clear growth strategy, which includes advancing one of the world's largest copper, gold, and silver projects in the Vicuña District on the border of Argentina and Chile, where we hold a 50% interest. Lundin Mining has a proven track record of value creation through resource growth, operational excellence, and responsible development. The Company's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (LUN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (LUMI). Learn more at www.lundinmining.com .

