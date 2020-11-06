Lundin Gold to Present at Virtual Town Hall Meeting on November 12, 2020

Register for the live event here: Register Lundin Gold Town Hall or at www.lundingold.com.

A copy of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the largest and highest-grade gold projects in the world currently in production.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine operations and are dedicated to advancing Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. The Company believes that the value created through the development of Fruta del Norte will benefit its shareholders, the Government and the citizens of Ecuador.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For further information: Lundin Gold Inc., Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, +593 2-299-6400, +1-604-806-3589; Lundin Gold Inc., Sabina Srubiski, Manager, Investor Relations, +1-604-806-3089, [email protected], www.lundingold.com; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, Sweden, +46 701 112 615, [email protected]

