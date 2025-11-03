LUNDIN GOLD INTERCEPTS BEST PORPHYRY GRADES TO DATE AND EXPANDS MINERALIZED CORRIDOR, CONFIRMING LARGE-SCALE COPPER GOLD POTENTIAL NEAR FDN

At the Sandia porphyry, all drill holes returned wide mineralized zones including the highest-grade intervals ever intercepted in the porphyry program close to surface. Results defined a large mineral envelope and is open to expansion in all directions.

At the Trancaloma porphyry, the drilling program continues to expand the system, and a large mineral envelope has emerged, remaining open in all directions.

At the Castillo target, drilling results include shallow high-grade zones confirming a new discovery and suggest potential for additional porphyry centres.

Highlights from drilling programs at Sandia, Trancaloma, and Castillo are outlined below, with detailed results provided in Appendix 1.

Ron Hochstein, President and CEO, commented, "I am pleased to announce additional exciting drill results from Lundin Gold's 2025 drilling program, which highlight significant exploration potential along the recently discovered porphyry systems trend. The latest results not only confirm the continuity of mineralization at Sandia and Trancaloma but also indicate a much larger scale porphyry system along this main corridor. The discovery of higher-grade intervals at Sandia and Castillo is meaningful and highlights further opportunities within these large porphyry systems for both additional scale and higher grade. Seventeen rigs, eleven on surface and six underground, are currently turning on our exploration programs and a minimum of 108,000 metres of drilling will be completed in 2025, representing the largest drilling program ever conducted on the land package that hosts FDN".

Drilling Highlights (not true widths)

Sandia Drilling Highlights

Drill hole SND-2025-335 intersected 0.49% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 2.41 g/t Ag, and 16.43 ppm Mo (0.59% CuEq) over 606.70m from 21.40 m, including: 0.69% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 3.35 g/t Ag, and 48.07 ppm Mo (0.80% CuEq) over 45.60m 0.54% Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, 2.73 g/t Ag, and 13.06 ppm Mo (0.66% CuEq) over 361.30m

Drill hole SND-2025-326 intersected 0.39% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 1.58 g/t Ag, and 10.67 ppm Mo (0.47% CuEq) over 568.15m from 130.90 m, including: 0.75% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au, 2.33 g/t Ag, and 8.88 ppm Mo (0.90% CuEq) over 202.00m



Trancaloma Drilling Highlights

Drill hole TRL-2025-315 intersected 0.30% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 1.42 g/t Ag, and 16.19 ppm Mo (0.38% CuEq) over 774.60m from 225.50 m, including: 0.47% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au, 2.04 g/t Ag, and 11.79 ppm Mo (0.60% CuEq) over 270.90m

Drill hole TRL-2025-307 intersected 0.30 % Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 1.62g/t Ag 10.09 ppm Mo (0.38% CuEq) over 512.40m from 211.30 m, including: 0.49% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 2.41 g/t Ag, and 6.38 ppm Mo (0.63% CuEq) over 100.65m



Castillo Drilling Highlights

Drill hole CAS-2025-329 intersected 0.57% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 1.59 g/t Ag, and 7.82 ppm Mo (0.71% CuEq) over 224.15m from 97.10 m, including: 2.12% Cu, 0.92 g/t Au, 6.24 g/t Ag, and 3.28 ppm Mo (2.79% CuEq) over 35.55m



SANDIA-TRANCALOMA CORRIDOR - LARGE SCALE EXPLORATION POTENTIAL

Since the recognition of the exploration potential for copper gold porphyry mineralization late last year, an extensive and systematic program employing geochemical and geophysical surveys, geological mapping, and scout drilling resulted in the discovery of a large porphyry intrusive complex with shallow wide mineralized zones recognized in distinct sectors. The most advanced discoveries, Trancaloma and Sandia, together currently define a five kilometre continuous corridor that hosts additional unexplored targets exhibiting porphyry type hydrothermal alteration associated with geochemical anomalies and reveals a much larger scale exploration potential than previously recognized along this trend (See Figure 1 and 2).

SANDIA

Located less than two kilometres northeast from FDN, Sandia sits in the north of the main porphyry corridor and is represented by shallow, continuous copper gold mineralization with higher grade zones. It remains open for expansion in all directions. Since the discovery only a few months ago (see press release dated August 5, 2025), all completed step out drill holes in the period confirmed a continuous mineralized zone for almost 1,000 metres along the northwestern strike, 500 metres width and 800 metres at depth (See Figures 1, 2 and 3).

The Sandia copper gold mineralization is mainly represented by A-type quartz (chalcopyrite) ± magnetite veinlets hosted mainly by quartz monzonite porphyry with a well-developed K-feldspar-magnetite alteration. A highlight to the program thus far is drill hole SND-2025-335 (606.70m @ 0.59% CuEq [0.49% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au]) that intercepted a shallow and wide mineralized zone and indicates that the mineralization remains open along the east and west directions. Also of note, drill hole SND-2025-326 (202.0m @ 0.90% CuEq [0.75% Cu, 0.18 g/t Au]) returned the highest-grade interval ever intercepted on these porphyry systems and suggests further exploration potential toward the north. The most recent assay results from the drilling program undertaken at Sandia are presented in Table 1. Currently, three surface drill rigs are exploring at Sandia.

TRANCALOMA

Since the discovery of Trancaloma earlier this year, drilling has defined a wide and continuous copper gold mineralized zone at surface that extends for almost 1,000 metres along northwestern strike, 650 metres width and 1,000 metres at depth (See Figures 1, 2 and 4).

The mineralization at Trancaloma is a well zoned porphyry related hydrothermal alteration, with the phyllic zone upward represented by sericitic alteration and chlorite-sericite-pyrite chalcopyrite alteration transitioning at depth to the potassic zone represented by K-feldspar, biotite and magnetite alteration and A-type quartz ± magnetite veining. The drill holes TRL-2025-315 (774.60m @ 0.38% CuEq [0.30 % Cu, 0.09 g/t Au], incl. 270.90m @ 0.60% CuEq [0.47% Cu, 0.15 g/t Au]) and TRL-2025-319 successfully expanded the limits of the mineralized zone, which remains completely open for growth along the northwestern direction toward the Sandia porphyry.

On the western side of Trancaloma, now named Trancaloma West, the drill hole TRL-2025-307 (512.40m @ 0.38% CuEq [0.30 % Cu, 0.09 g/t Au] incl. 100.65m @ 0.63% CuEq [0.49% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au]) confirmed another copper-gold mineralized zone for further step out. The most recent assay results from the drilling program undertaken at Trancaloma are presented in Table 1. Currently, two surface drill rigs are exploring Trancaloma.

CASTILLO

At Castillo, located two kilometres south of FDN and along the west border of Bonza Sur, the drilling program intercepted a shallow high grade copper gold mineralization covered by approximately 100 metres of conglomerates of the Suarez Basin (see Figure 1). The drill hole CAS-2025-329 (224.15m @ 0.71% CuEq [0.57% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au], incl. 35.55m @ 2.79 % CuEq [2.12% Cu, 0.92 g/t Au]) showed high values of copper and gold associated with intervals of massive quartz-magnetite-chalcopyrite veining and highlight significant exploration potential in this sector. The most recent assay results from the drilling program undertaken at Castillo are presented in Table 1. Currently, one surface drill rig is exploring Castillo.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF").

Copper equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$4.00/lb Cu, US$1,800/oz Au, US$30/oz Ag. and US$25/oz Mo. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6562 * Au g/t) + (0.0109 * Ag g/t) + (0.0006 * Mo ppm). Metallurgical recoveries and net smelter returns are not considered.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the Sandia, Trancaloma and Castillo Porphyry targets surface drilling program. Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%) Target CAS-2025-329 97.10 321.25 224.15 0.57 0.19 1.59 7.82 0.71 Castillo Including 111.85 147.40 35.55 2.12 0.92 6.24 3.28 2.79 Castillo CAS-2025-329 428.20 650.00 221.80 0.25 0.03 0.51 5.27 0.28 Castillo Including 477.10 569.00 91.90 0.31 0.05 0.67 3.33 0.35 Castillo CAS-2025-345 Pending Results Castillo CAS-2025-359 Pending Results Castillo CAS-2025-371 Pending Results Castillo SND-2025-310 8.20 1075.65 1067.45 0.25 0.04 1.49 37.19 0.32 Sandia Including 682.75 895.70 212.95 0.30 0.05 1.80 34.26 0.38 SND-2025-326 130.90 699.05 568.15 0.39 0.08 1.58 10.67 0.47 Sandia Including 159.30 361.30 202.00 0.75 0.18 2.33 8.88 0.90 Including 485.30 509.30 24.00 0.57 0.10 2.78 4.56 0.66 SND-2025-335 21.40 628.10 606.70 0.49 0.10 2.41 16.43 0.59 Sandia Including 21.40 67.00 45.60 0.69 0.07 3.35 48.07 0.80 Including 188.50 549.80 361.30 0.54 0.12 2.73 13.06 0.66 SND-2025-349 Pending Results Sandia TRL-2025-307 211.30 723.70 512.40 0.30 0.09 1.62 10.09 0.38 Trancaloma Including 581.00 681.65 100.65 0.49 0.16 2.41 6.38 0.63 TRL-2025-314 No Significant Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-315 225.50 1000.10 774.60 0.30 0.09 1.42 16.19 0.38 Trancaloma Including 729.20 1000.10 270.90 0.47 0.15 2.04 11.79 0.60 TRL-2025-319 259.00 796.10 537.10 0.23 0.04 0.84 56.35 0.30 Trancaloma Including 622.60 796.10 173.50 0.31 0.05 0.91 66.58 0.40 TRL-2025-322 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-327 24.10 831.90 807.80 0.20 0.06 1.37 15.17 0.27 Trancaloma Including 509.50 759.45 249.95 0.30 0.10 1.65 13.06 0.39 TRL-2025-334 No Significant Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-340 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-344 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-348 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-362 Pending Results Trancaloma TRL-2025-365 Pending Results Trancaloma

Table 2: Trancaloma, Sandia and Castillo Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Zone Year CAS-2025-329 Castillo 778071 9580809 1462 53 -64 650.00 Surface 2025 CAS-2025-345 Castillo 778071 9580809 1462 50 -81 600.00 Surface 2025 CAS-2025-359 Castillo 778071 9580809 1462 54 -44 550.00 Surface 2025 CAS-2025-371 Castillo 777989 9580789 1444 99 -35 458.40 Surface 2025 SND-2025-310 Sandia 779469 9583791 1649 87 -70 1075.65 Surface 2025 SND-2025-326 Sandia 779083 9584345 1615 88 -50 699.05 Surface 2025 SND-2025-335 Sandia 779437 9584158 1624 88 -70 817.90 Surface 2025 SND-2025-349 Sandia 779294 9584011 1599 88 -50 483.10 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-307 Trancaloma 779048 9581112 1548 43 -60 789.70 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-314 Trancaloma 780051 9581161 1526 117 -70 804.30 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-315 Trancaloma 779901 9581500 1460 92 -70 1000.10 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-319 Trancaloma 779973 9581943 1527 47 -66 796.10 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-322 Trancaloma 778716 9581394 1481 98 -65 709.35 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-327 Trancaloma 780223 9581409 1619 47 -55 831.90 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-334 Trancaloma 780204 9581926 1480 163 -65 608.20 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-340 Trancaloma 780742 9581173 1488 302 -60 1097.35 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-344 Trancaloma 780562 9581170 1546 278 -60 726.40 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-348 Trancaloma 780550 9582153 1480 228 -55 700.20 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-362 Trancaloma 780741 9581174 1488 303 -31 728.00 Surface 2025 TRL-2025-365 Trancaloma 779004 9581333 1486 63 -64 653.55 Surface 2025

