LUNDIN GOLD DRILLS 491.62 G/T AU OVER 5.20M; EXPLORATION CONFIRMS LARGER MINERALIZED SYSTEMS AT BOTH FDNS AND FDN EAST

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announces strong results from its conversion and near-mine exploration drilling programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador. The Company has completed the 2025 conversion program at Fruta del Norte South ("FDNS") on a portion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource, advancing engineering studies toward an initial Mineral Reserve estimate in early 2026. In addition, exploration drilling continues to return strong results at FDNS and FDN East, confirming larger mineralized systems and providing confidence in their potential for future growth. Highlights from drilling programs at FDNS and FDN East are outlined below, with detailed results provided in Appendix 1. PDF Version

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "I'm pleased to report outstanding results from our 2025 programs, which continue to demonstrate the significant potential around Fruta del Norte. At FDNS, the conversion program achieved the highest-grade intercept ever drilled, a major milestone as we advance toward an initial Mineral Reserve estimate early next year--less than two years since discovery. Exploration drilling also confirms that FDNS is a larger mineralized system and now, FDN East emerges as a new epithermal vein deposit near existing infrastructure, offering meaningful upside. Based on these successes as well as the results on the emerging porphyries, we expanded our 2025 drilling program to a minimum of 120,000 metres with 17 rigs, the largest program ever undertaken on the FDN land package."

FDNS Conversion Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole FDN-C25-305 intersected 491.62 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 5.20m from 40.60m, including: 2,286 g/t Au over 1.10m

Drill hole FDN-C25-260 intersected 41.46 g/t Au over 6.30m from 59.60m, including: 469.0 g/t Au over 0.50m

Drill hole FDN-C25-261 intersected 22.76 g/t Au over 10.50m from 80.0m, including: 83.38 g/t Au over 1.95m

Drill hole FDN-C25-259 intersected 33.71 g/t Au over 6.30m from 38.90m, including: 485.0 g/t Au over 0.40m



Drill results confirmed the gold mineralization with several outstanding intercepts and defined new mineralized zones within the main vein system. The 2025 conversion program targeted a portion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource. Engineering studies and mine design are well advanced to support an initial Mineral Reserve estimate in Q1 2026 as well as inclusion into FDN's long term mine plan.

FDNS Exploration Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole UGE-S-25-338 intersected 23.23 g/t Au over 7.70m from 51.35m, including: 329.0 g/t Au over 0.40m

Drill hole FDN-C25-325 intersected 55.78 g/t Au over 3.15m from 283.45m, including: 256.0 g/t Au over 0.65



Exploration drilling at FDNS continues to return strong results and has expanded the limits of the deposit and confirmed a larger mineralized system than previously understood, providing confidence in further growth potential.

FDN East Exploration Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

Drill hole UGE-E-25-328 intersected 14.10 g/t Au over 10.80 m from 332.00m including: 56.09 g/t Au over 2.40m

Drill hole UGE-E-25-360 intersected 9.27 g/t Au over 15.05m from 226.35m, including: 17.51 g/t Au over 4.20m



The initial geological model reveals an emerging epithermal vein-type deposit located approximately 100 metres east of FDN's current underground infrastructure. Recent intercepts highlight meaningful potential for further growth, with multiple subparallel veins extending 500 metres along the north-south direction and remains open for expansion.

DRILLING PROGRAMS

Lundin Gold's near-mine exploration strategy is focused on extending mine life by identifying and delineating new mineralized zones close to FDN's operations. Over recent years, these programs have driven resource growth and led to the discovery of new sectors, contributing to Mineral Reserve expansion since commercial production was achieved, ultimately resulting in successful Reserve replacement in 2023 and 2024. In 2025, underground drilling prioritized conversion of Inferred Resources at FDNS while continuing exploration along its extensions and at FDN East (see Figure 1).

Earlier in the year, the Company expanded its 2025 drilling program from 80,000 metres to a minimum of 120,000 metres, reflecting recent exploration success. Seventeen rigs are currently active across conversion and near-mine exploration programs, marking the largest drill program ever undertaken on the FDN land package.

FDNS

Since January, underground drilling at FDNS has focused on converting Inferred Resources to Indicated status, with the ultimate goal of integrating the deposit into FDN's long-term mine plan in 2026. The program also targeted areas for potential expansion.

Discovered in 2024, FDNS is an epithermal vein system located along the southern limit of FDN and currently hosts an Inferred Resource of approximately 2.09 Moz from 12.35 Mt at an average grade of 5.25 g/t Au. For details on FDN's Mineral Reserve and Resource estimate as at December 31, 2024, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2025 (the "AIF"), available at www.sedarplus.ca.

During the past several months, conversion and expansion drilling advanced significantly, with 16,282 metres drilled across 97 holes. Results have improved confidence in the geological model, confirmed continuity of mineralization, and defined higher-grade zones within the vein system (see Figures 1 and 2). Notably, hole FDN-C25-305 returned 491.62 g/t Au over 5.20m, including 2,286 g/t Au over 1.10m, the highest-grade intercept ever recorded at FDNS. Assay results are presented in Table 1.

Exploration drilling also confirmed mineralization continuity beyond FDNS's eastern and southern limits (Figures 1 and 2). For example, UGE-S-25-338 (23.23 g/t Au over 7.70m) and FDN-C25-325 (55.78 g/t Au over 3.15m) defined new high-grade veins and indicate further potential in these sectors. Complete assay results received to date are presented in Tables 1 and 3; some results remain pending.

All results are being incorporated into the geological model and will support the initial Mineral Reserve and updated Mineral Resource estimate in Q1 2026, while conversion and exploration drilling continues. Mine engineering work is also advancing to evaluate geotechnical, metallurgical, and infrastructure requirements for integration into FDN's 2026 long-term mine plan.

FDN EAST

At FDN East, exploration continues to define and expand a new buried epithermal vein system located approximately 100 metres east of FDN's existing underground infrastructure. Since its discovery, drilling has delineated multiple subparallel veins trending north-south over a strike length of approximately 500 metres, which remains open (see Figure 3).

The most recent drilling results continues to confirm the continuity of the gold mineralization with wider mineralized zones in distinct sectors of the system (Figure 3). Drill holes UGE-E-25-328 (14.10 g/t Au over 10.80m and 23.91 g/t Au over 4.85m) and drill hole UGE-E-25-360 (9.27 g/t Au over 15.05m) yielded some of the most notable results ever recorded at FDN East. Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 2.

These results support our initial geological model, which indicates an emerging epithermal vein-type deposit with meaningful potential for future growth. A second drill rig has been mobilized to accelerate delineation along the system's extensions. Assay results are presented in Table 2.

Figure 1: Map showing FDN deposit, the FDN East target and FDNS selected drilling results

Figure 2: Map showing FDN and FDNS deposit with selected FDNS conversion and exploration drilling results

Figure 3: Map showing FDNS, FDNS deposit and FDN East with selected FDN East drilling results

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on November 20th 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's AIF.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; reliability of power supply; tax changes in Ecuador; security; availability of workforce and labour relations; mining operations; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; infrastructure; regulatory risk; government or regulatory approvals; forecasts relating to production and costs; gold price; dependence on a single mine; shortages of critical resources; climate change; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; dividends; information systems and cyber security; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDN-C25-249 114.60 117.70 3.10 2.68 5.12 1.38 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-249 125.70 128.45 2.75 2.25 7.22 11.86 FDN-C25-249 135.70 143.40 7.70 6.31 12.20 5.95 Including 139.65 140.80 1.15 0.94 20.22 7.62 FDN-C25-249 145.40 153.40 8.00 6.55 4.07 1.70 Including 151.40 153.40 2.00 1.64 9.34 1.65 FDN-C25-249 203.00 205.90 2.90 2.63 7.91 6.38 FDN-C25-249 207.80 211.30 3.50 3.17 13.29 9.40 Including 207.80 208.80 1.00 0.91 21.50 6.00 FDN-C25-249 215.95 219.80 3.85 3.49 6.45 1.55 FDN-C25-250 95.20 100.40 5.20 4.71 4.61 2.23 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 98.10 99.00 0.90 0.82 9.45 1.80 FDN-C25-250 183.25 186.55 3.30 2.86 5.86 1.55 FDN-C25-250 199.30 202.85 3.55 3.07 6.66 2.75 FDN-C25-250 210.60 215.20 4.60 3.98 6.77 1.21 Including 211.60 212.50 0.90 0.78 17.50 1.40 FDN-C25-251 42.00 47.00 5.00 3.54 3.45 2.88 FDNS - Exploration Underground FDN-C25-251 52.00 56.00 4.00 3.06 3.59 1.78 FDN-C25-251 61.00 68.00 7.00 5.36 4.45 1.20 FDN-C25-251 86.20 98.70 12.50 8.84 4.29 1.23 Including 91.30 94.40 3.10 2.19 6.16 1.20 Including 97.35 98.70 1.35 0.95 8.48 1.26 FDN-C25-251 102.05 109.10 7.05 5.40 3.62 3.00 FDN-C25-251 123.75 128.80 5.05 3.87 6.68 2.58 FDN-C25-251 151.50 165.40 13.90 10.65 7.33 3.02 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-252 3.55 6.80 3.25 3.05 4.94 10.25 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-252 57.20 61.20 4.00 3.76 5.71 8.10 Including 58.20 60.10 1.90 1.79 10.11 7.27 FDN-C25-253 123.20 127.30 4.10 2.35 4.20 16.68 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-254 101.60 104.15 2.55 2.31 6.24 2.88 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 101.60 102.65 1.05 0.95 14.55 5.00 FDN-C25-255 3.40 7.00 3.60 3.12 7.54 8.23 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 5.50 6.25 0.75 0.65 13.45 10.90 FDN-C25-255 11.35 14.05 2.70 2.54 6.48 7.01 Including 13.15 14.05 0.90 0.85 12.00 11.70 FDN-C25-255 29.50 34.00 4.50 4.35 4.21 7.10 Including 29.50 30.35 0.85 0.82 10.75 6.50 FDN-C25-255 44.40 47.50 3.10 3.05 10.66 8.25 FDN-C25-255 62.50 65.80 3.30 3.25 29.90 68.18 Including 64.20 65.80 1.60 1.58 58.95 116.45 FDN-C25-257 38.90 42.50 3.60 3.48 4.57 4.54 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 39.90 40.90 1.00 0.97 11.00 6.70 FDN-C25-257 48.00 55.45 7.45 7.42 4.60 6.04 Including 48.00 49.80 1.80 1.79 10.23 8.77 FDN-C25-257 131.05 137.00 5.95 5.59 10.42 6.09 Including 134.60 137.00 2.40 2.26 19.01 7.49 FDN-C25-258 25.40 27.80 2.40 1.70 58.51 22.47 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 25.40 26.05 0.65 0.46 212.00 66.70 FDN-C25-259 38.90 45.20 6.30 5.92 33.71 14.48 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 44.80 45.20 0.40 0.38 485.00 136.00 FDN-C25-259 67.75 72.50 4.75 4.75 16.59 17.06 Including 68.90 70.80 1.90 1.90 37.35 22.04 FDN-C25-259 94.00 99.00 5.00 4.53 4.22 5.10 Including 94.00 95.00 1.00 0.91 15.80 8.30 FDN-C25-260 34.95 36.90 1.95 1.25 8.79 34.67 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-260 59.60 65.90 6.30 5.16 41.46 25.01 Including 63.60 64.10 0.50 0.41 469.00 207.00 FDN-C25-260 70.20 73.40 3.20 2.62 4.61 8.50 FDN-C25-260 77.80 81.90 4.10 3.14 10.61 12.10 Including 77.80 78.60 0.80 0.61 25.50 31.00 FDN-C25-260 81.45 81.90 0.45 0.34 34.50 20.00 FDN-C25-260 84.45 87.60 3.15 2.96 33.20 21.44 Including 85.45 86.00 0.55 0.52 180.00 91.70 FDN-C25-260 122.90 127.05 4.15 2.08 3.89 4.32 Including 126.65 127.05 0.40 0.20 10.60 8.10 FDN-C25-261 2.00 3.75 1.75 1.43 14.24 7.64 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 2.00 2.90 0.90 0.74 24.40 10.80 FDN-C25-261 10.55 16.95 6.40 4.90 5.97 10.39 Including 10.55 11.05 0.50 0.38 20.30 12.40 Including 12.55 13.15 0.60 0.46 20.90 32.00 FDN-C25-261 25.00 28.30 3.30 3.25 50.98 10.52 Including 26.30 27.40 1.10 1.08 146.50 18.00 FDN-C25-261 60.70 61.80 1.10 1.08 14.10 7.10 FDN-C25-261 80.00 90.50 10.50 9.09 22.76 14.07 Including 80.00 81.95 1.95 1.69 83.38 43.30 Including 89.60 90.50 0.90 0.78 41.40 17.60 FDN-C25-262 50.85 53.40 2.55 0.87 7.08 8.02 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 52.75 53.40 0.65 0.22 20.40 15.30 FDN-C25-262 60.30 64.35 4.05 1.39 5.81 40.00 Including 60.30 61.10 0.80 0.27 15.20 130.00 FDN-C25-262 74.90 77.90 3.00 1.93 18.72 9.76 Including 75.40 76.75 1.35 0.87 38.84 15.93 FDN-C25-262 111.70 116.95 5.25 3.71 4.35 6.52 Including 111.70 112.50 0.80 0.57 12.55 4.30 FDN-C25-262 119.75 123.70 3.95 2.79 10.44 6.87 Including 122.35 123.70 1.35 0.95 24.64 12.54 FDN-C25-262 154.65 158.90 4.25 2.73 4.37 5.08 FDN-C25-263 4.40 7.80 3.40 3.39 8.14 7.80 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-263 16.00 24.40 8.40 5.94 3.12 6.79 Including 17.70 18.50 0.80 0.57 6.41 19.10 Including 23.55 24.40 0.85 0.60 7.85 9.45 FDN-C25-263 36.20 40.20 4.00 3.46 29.55 21.98 Including 37.65 39.30 1.65 1.43 53.50 39.14 FDN-C25-263 101.90 104.10 2.20 2.17 6.63 4.25 FDN-C25-263 137.20 138.60 1.40 1.32 14.18 7.64 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 137.20 137.60 0.40 0.38 48.50 17.40 FDN-C25-263 143.50 145.40 1.90 1.79 38.53 11.28 FDN-C25-263 170.70 171.70 1.00 0.64 26.50 5.40 FDN-C25-264 26.85 30.75 3.90 3.89 9.18 7.50 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 29.90 30.75 0.85 0.85 35.70 12.80 FDN-C25-264 36.40 39.00 2.60 2.59 5.89 6.97 Including 37.30 37.95 0.65 0.65 16.35 7.60 FDN-C25-264 40.10 45.60 5.50 5.42 6.89 6.29 Including 44.00 45.60 1.60 1.58 12.36 8.56 FDN-C25-264 73.60 75.70 2.10 2.07 47.00 45.77 Including 73.60 74.70 1.10 1.08 87.80 84.20 FDN-C25-264 94.60 99.30 4.70 4.63 7.55 11.64 Including 97.90 99.30 1.40 1.38 18.27 28.01 FDN-C25-265 45.60 46.90 1.30 1.28 12.44 33.78 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-265 55.50 61.40 5.90 5.88 7.26 11.86 Including 56.30 57.75 1.45 1.44 22.54 21.10 FDN-C25-265 100.45 105.20 4.75 4.30 27.77 49.59 Including 104.80 105.20 0.40 0.36 267.00 113.00 FDN-C25-265 113.60 117.55 3.95 3.58 6.65 12.37 FDN-C25-266 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-267 0.00 4.25 4.25 4.19 4.25 5.69 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 2.00 2.90 0.90 0.89 9.40 7.20 FDN-C25-267 24.60 28.45 3.85 3.84 45.45 13.37 Including 26.80 27.45 0.65 0.65 263.00 61.90 FDN-C25-268 136.00 138.30 2.30 2.29 7.72 5.73 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-268 141.15 144.00 2.85 2.81 35.66 26.44 Including 142.00 143.00 1.00 0.98 88.00 48.90 FDN-C25-269 34.70 37.80 3.10 2.37 8.72 6.19 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 35.75 36.85 1.10 0.84 21.90 9.80 FDN-C25-269 71.70 76.05 4.35 2.80 8.82 8.33 Including 74.80 76.05 1.25 0.80 25.04 16.47 FDN-C25-270 15.70 22.30 6.60 4.24 7.07 8.29 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 19.85 21.35 1.50 0.96 11.98 14.86 FDN-C25-270 36.95 38.50 1.55 1.46 13.09 3.60 FDN-C25-270 53.95 56.80 2.85 2.18 14.54 21.38 Including 53.95 54.80 0.85 0.65 45.30 23.80 FDN-C25-271 21.75 23.50 1.75 1.43 19.18 9.21 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-271 36.50 39.90 3.40 3.19 6.23 8.99 Including 36.50 37.65 1.15 1.08 12.25 8.70 FDN-C25-272 0.00 6.60 6.60 5.06 12.09 51.90 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 0.00 3.70 3.70 2.83 19.96 62.31 FDN-C25-272 14.05 17.70 3.65 2.80 5.88 13.73 Including 16.95 17.70 0.75 0.57 15.95 13.40 FDN-C25-272 54.85 59.45 4.60 2.30 4.48 38.49 Including 58.85 59.45 0.60 0.30 16.40 170.00 FDN-C25-272 76.80 78.70 1.90 0.80 35.39 24.44 Including 76.80 77.65 0.85 0.36 77.30 46.60 FDN-C25-273 9.40 13.35 3.95 2.79 5.97 30.19 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 12.15 13.35 1.20 0.85 12.74 11.53 FDN-C25-273 25.90 29.00 3.10 2.19 5.16 8.81 Including 25.90 27.20 1.30 0.92 9.58 10.65 FDN-C25-273 63.85 71.95 8.10 2.77 7.08 19.11 Including 69.05 71.95 2.90 0.99 11.27 32.52 FDN-C25-273 83.60 87.95 4.35 2.18 6.04 21.48 Including 83.60 85.55 1.95 0.98 11.90 37.30 FDN-C25-273 132.35 135.10 2.75 1.38 9.64 9.11 Including 133.15 134.10 0.95 0.48 26.60 15.00 FDN-C25-273 149.60 153.60 4.00 3.46 4.94 26.35 Including 151.00 151.60 0.60 0.52 19.25 82.40 FDN-C25-273 157.80 159.95 2.15 1.86 16.66 28.98 Including 158.20 159.15 0.95 0.82 36.00 23.70 FDN-C25-274 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-275 32.50 35.90 3.40 2.94 26.14 11.00 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 32.50 32.90 0.40 0.35 113.50 49.20 Including 33.90 34.75 0.85 0.74 41.70 14.10 FDN-C25-275 121.80 125.50 3.70 3.64 9.17 95.95 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 121.80 122.60 0.80 0.79 30.90 93.20 FDN-C25-276 173.20 176.80 3.60 2.95 5.95 140.89 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 174.10 174.90 0.80 0.66 13.30 12.80 FDN-C25-277 97.80 100.00 2.20 1.99 31.04 165.04 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 97.80 98.80 1.00 0.91 44.70 224.00 FDN-C25-278 13.10 16.05 2.95 2.42 40.53 7.18 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 14.10 14.70 0.60 0.49 192.50 24.10 FDN-C25-278 168.00 169.95 1.95 1.83 7.36 12.90 Including 169.25 169.95 0.70 0.66 17.85 16.40 FDN-C25-279 65.55 69.05 3.50 2.25 33.35 15.23 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 66.50 68.50 2.00 1.29 57.14 19.79 FDN-C25-279 97.85 100.10 2.25 1.29 7.93 6.61 Including 97.85 98.70 0.85 0.49 16.05 8.10 FDN-C25-280 78.60 83.60 5.00 2.11 5.34 2.47 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-280 84.45 87.70 3.25 1.11 8.82 3.85 Including 84.45 84.95 0.50 0.17 16.40 4.20 FDN-C25-280 89.75 93.85 4.10 1.40 22.26 7.92 Including 90.40 92.10 1.70 0.58 37.00 11.11 FDN-C25-281 93.30 95.30 2.00 0.85 7.09 8.80 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-282 23.10 27.10 4.00 3.98 5.66 2.28 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-282 42.35 53.00 10.65 10.29 40.98 15.26 Including 49.55 50.55 1.00 0.97 402.00 98.40 FDN-C25-282 89.20 97.40 8.20 7.71 15.07 9.64 Including 89.60 90.50 0.90 0.85 79.60 5.50 Including 94.45 94.85 0.40 0.38 52.70 21.20 FDN-C25-282 117.35 118.80 1.45 1.43 11.00 6.12 Including 117.35 117.75 0.40 0.39 29.60 15.10 FDN-C25-283 92.75 98.75 6.00 5.80 4.60 3.04 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 92.75 93.60 0.85 0.82 13.90 6.30 FDN-C25-283 147.20 150.00 2.80 2.63 6.68 1.05 Including 148.20 149.20 1.00 0.94 13.15 1.40 FDN-C25-284 29.95 31.00 1.05 0.99 79.40 61.70 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-284 38.60 41.00 2.40 2.08 92.40 32.13 Including 38.60 40.00 1.40 1.21 156.77 51.51 FDN-C25-284 49.50 54.20 4.70 4.07 166.58 20.28 Including 52.80 54.20 1.40 1.21 552.28 61.69 FDN-C25-284 70.55 73.80 3.25 2.09 5.03 13.17 FDN-C25-284 97.30 103.90 6.60 5.98 4.97 4.10 FDN-C25-285 67.00 79.50 12.50 10.83 8.54 4.50 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 73.40 77.75 4.35 3.77 18.92 6.63 FDN-C25-285 102.50 106.50 4.00 3.63 4.09 2.03 FDN-C25-286 35.25 40.25 5.00 4.92 3.19 1.88 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 39.25 40.25 1.00 0.98 6.00 2.00 FDN-C25-286 83.00 85.10 2.10 2.07 9.51 9.00 FDN-C25-287 87.25 91.45 4.20 2.41 21.10 15.08 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 87.25 88.10 0.85 0.49 28.00 35.70 Including 90.50 91.45 0.95 0.54 62.70 8.60 FDN-C25-287 98.40 100.10 1.70 1.20 16.90 11.68 Including 99.70 100.10 0.40 0.28 64.90 18.10 FDN-C25-288 56.50 60.60 4.10 2.35 4.67 7.96 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 59.60 60.60 1.00 0.57 9.76 13.70 FDN-C25-288 135.10 139.20 4.10 2.05 14.73 4.87 Including 135.10 136.30 1.20 0.60 26.30 8.24 Including 138.45 139.20 0.75 0.38 27.70 3.60 FDN-C25-289 65.60 69.40 3.80 2.44 5.17 19.77 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-290 89.10 100.00 10.90 9.44 4.32 31.39 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 89.10 92.00 2.90 2.51 5.72 35.68 Including 97.00 100.00 3.00 2.60 5.62 26.30 FDN-C25-291 23.65 107.90 3.60 3.48 7.14 2.30 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 106.40 107.20 0.80 0.77 26.50 208.00 FDN-C25-291 114.90 117.05 2.15 1.86 11.34 16.35 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 115.75 117.05 1.30 1.13 18.41 24.16 FDN-C25-292 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-293 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-294 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-295 50.25 57.35 7.10 3.00 10.71 8.68 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 54.20 56.00 1.80 0.76 21.40 12.88 FDN-C25-296 77.20 79.55 2.35 1.51 8.34 3.16 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 79.15 79.55 0.40 0.26 43.00 9.90 FDN-C25-297 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-298 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-299 24.45 27.90 3.45 3.33 7.52 3.64 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 27.35 27.90 0.55 0.53 35.40 8.80 FDN-C25-299 81.00 86.10 5.10 4.42 16.72 13.69 Including 82.90 86.10 3.20 2.77 25.00 15.71 FDN-C25-299 118.30 122.50 4.20 3.22 5.58 3.60 Including 118.30 119.80 1.50 1.15 10.55 4.20 FDN-C25-300 60.35 68.40 8.05 7.93 7.21 14.80 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 64.10 68.40 4.30 4.23 11.19 8.58 FDN-C25-300 98.80 110.00 11.20 10.52 16.71 2.07 Including 104.10 110.00 5.90 5.54 29.04 3.05 FDN-C25-301 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-302 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-303 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-304 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-305 21.40 23.95 2.55 2.31 21.85 12.02 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 23.40 23.95 0.55 0.50 90.00 36.40 FDN-C25-305 36.60 37.55 0.95 0.82 123.75 53.68 FDN-C25-305 40.60 45.80 5.20 4.50 491.62 182.55 Including 43.00 44.10 1.10 0.95 2286.08 728.40 FDN-C25-305 95.60 101.50 5.90 5.88 32.33 15.42 Including 95.60 97.30 1.70 1.69 53.25 23.72 Including 100.70 101.50 0.80 0.80 120.00 39.60 FDN-C25-306 123.00 129.40 6.40 6.30 6.57 13.03 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 123.00 124.40 1.40 1.38 20.69 29.29 FDN-C25-306 260.60 262.75 2.15 2.14 26.65 29.80 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 261.40 261.90 0.50 0.50 111.00 17.40 FDN-C25-307 56.80 61.95 5.15 4.84 10.03 18.27 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 56.80 57.70 0.90 0.85 25.08 20.49 Including 61.00 61.95 0.95 0.89 20.76 32.57 FDN-C25-308 11.45 13.70 2.25 1.59 5.65 7.29 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 12.55 12.95 0.40 0.28 30.40 25.50 FDN-C25-308 70.20 73.75 3.55 3.22 6.48 6.27 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-309 79.80 85.60 5.80 5.26 9.34 3.72 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 81.40 85.60 4.20 3.81 11.54 4.35 FDN-C25-310 69.45 72.65 3.20 3.20 5.78 6.16 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 70.35 71.65 1.30 1.30 11.65 11.95 FDN-C25-311 8.20 11.55 3.35 3.15 5.02 6.24 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 8.75 10.00 1.25 1.17 10.21 9.32 FDN-C25-311 57.30 62.25 4.95 4.95 6.64 3.55 Including 57.30 59.50 2.20 2.20 10.55 4.43 FDN-C25-312 68.60 71.75 3.15 2.96 5.29 5.90 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 71.30 71.75 0.45 0.42 11.40 4.10 FDN-C25-313 3.40 9.20 5.80 5.26 9.20 4.57 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 3.40 4.50 1.10 1.00 18.85 7.45 FDN-C25-313 15.70 19.60 3.90 3.89 3.84 3.02 Including 15.70 16.70 1.00 1.00 6.09 3.08 FDN-C25-313 86.70 89.35 2.65 2.49 5.62 4.98 Including 88.90 89.35 0.45 0.42 27.70 17.00 FDN-C25-313 100.65 104.90 4.25 3.99 5.79 6.12 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 103.90 104.90 1.00 0.94 18.65 7.30 FDN-C25-314 21.10 26.70 5.60 2.54 12.07 14.81 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 21.10 21.80 0.70 0.32 80.30 46.10 FDN-C25-314 41.05 42.30 1.25 0.77 44.69 91.29 Including 41.70 42.30 0.60 0.37 78.10 167.00 FDN-C25-314 68.10 68.90 0.80 0.40 36.68 47.20 Including 68.10 68.50 0.40 0.20 71.40 84.30 FDN-C25-315 17.90 21.80 3.90 2.76 6.08 3.38 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 19.35 20.30 0.95 0.67 18.65 5.70 FDN-C25-315 28.70 34.50 5.80 4.10 5.08 8.19 Including 31.85 32.25 0.40 0.28 14.95 7.20 FDN-C25-315 69.90 73.70 3.80 3.29 5.39 7.28 Including 73.00 73.70 0.70 0.61 12.80 11.00 FDN-C25-316 0.00 2.65 2.65 2.49 7.86 6.59 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 0.55 2.10 1.55 1.46 12.36 8.54 FDN-C25-316 35.25 38.85 3.60 2.55 21.08 16.43 Including 35.25 35.65 0.40 0.28 171.00 79.90 FDN-C25-316 46.55 49.85 3.30 2.86 19.31 14.08 Including 46.55 46.95 0.40 0.35 139.00 36.10 FDN-C25-316 51.75 58.65 6.90 5.29 10.23 42.18 Including 53.70 54.25 0.55 0.42 86.50 352.00 FDN-C25-316 67.85 75.80 7.95 7.83 20.97 30.43 Including 67.85 68.40 0.55 0.54 139.00 49.80 FDN-C25-316 87.35 89.80 2.45 1.88 10.09 12.60 Including 87.35 87.75 0.40 0.31 52.00 43.20 FDN-C25-316 118.60 121.50 2.90 2.32 6.07 49.52 Including 120.50 121.50 1.00 0.80 15.00 105.00 FDN-C25-317 0.00 4.85 4.85 4.68 41.83 12.04 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 3.85 4.40 0.55 0.53 349.00 85.30 FDN-C25-317 15.90 19.65 3.75 3.62 55.75 160.21 Including 18.00 19.10 1.10 1.06 125.00 238.00 FDN-C25-317 54.95 57.75 2.80 2.70 5.54 53.10 Including 55.90 56.55 0.65 0.63 18.25 76.00 FDN-C25-317 61.45 66.95 5.50 5.17 83.15 117.87 Including 61.45 63.30 1.85 1.74 214.16 207.03 FDN-C25-317 69.20 72.35 3.15 3.10 8.98 18.00 Including 71.00 71.80 0.80 0.79 26.58 24.95 FDN-C25-317 74.70 78.40 3.70 3.64 82.11 376.48 Including 76.20 77.10 0.90 0.89 327.56 738.00 FDN-C25-317 81.25 84.00 2.75 2.71 18.49 39.60 Including 81.75 82.55 0.80 0.79 61.10 125.00 FDN-C25-317 134.55 142.20 7.65 7.19 6.45 40.59 Including 136.50 137.75 1.25 1.17 13.41 51.98 FDN-C25-318 8.35 12.80 4.45 4.18 18.68 15.53 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 8.35 9.65 1.30 1.22 35.24 29.65 FDN-C25-318 44.25 47.70 3.45 3.24 4.21 15.60 FDN-C25-318 52.45 57.40 4.95 4.65 12.40 20.53 Including 54.75 55.85 1.10 1.03 48.07 48.20 FDN-C25-319 1.00 5.45 4.45 2.86 3.24 5.35 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-319 32.60 34.35 1.75 0.88 9.80 7.20 FDN-C25-319 74.80 78.75 3.95 2.79 12.40 101.45 Including 77.30 78.75 1.45 1.03 23.48 244.07 FDN-C25-319 87.25 87.85 0.60 0.46 48.60 42.20 FDN-C25-320 39.10 43.20 4.10 3.55 5.34 4.41 FDNS - Exploration Underground FDN-C25-320 55.30 57.20 1.90 1.90 7.72 1.60 FDN-C25-321 0.00 3.10 3.10 2.37 4.72 24.65 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 2.20 3.10 0.90 0.69 7.45 34.32 FDN-C25-321 107.85 115.20 7.35 6.02 6.04 45.86 Including 114.15 114.60 0.45 0.37 46.90 554.00 FDN-C25-322 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-323 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-324 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-325 12.15 14.90 2.75 2.58 47.86 17.35 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 12.15 12.90 0.75 0.70 159.50 50.10 FDN-C25-325 29.70 34.05 4.35 4.28 3.95 4.24 Including 31.05 31.45 0.40 0.39 24.80 10.30 FDN-C25-325 125.30 127.00 1.70 1.67 11.40 9.55 FDN-C25-325 180.30 181.30 1.00 0.94 29.20 20.60 FDN-C25-325 283.45 286.60 3.15 3.14 55.78 37.65 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 284.80 285.45 0.65 0.65 256.00 138.00 FDN-C25-325 306.30 308.15 1.85 1.79 26.32 11.54 Including 307.35 307.75 0.40 0.39 117.50 46.50 FDN-C25-326 92.80 96.95 4.15 3.90 46.86 31.48 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 96.15 96.55 0.40 0.38 472.00 139.00 FDN-C25-326 206.20 210.10 3.90 3.77 10.16 107.47 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 207.15 208.20 1.05 1.01 22.80 158.00 FDN-C25-327 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-328 37.40 42.45 5.05 3.87 7.09 53.23 FDNS - Conversion Underground Including 38.60 40.15 1.55 1.19 13.32 43.55 FDN-C25-328 79.20 88.35 9.15 7.92 30.45 64.81 Including 79.20 81.70 2.50 2.17 93.17 138.50 FDN-C25-328 90.00 93.65 3.65 3.59 5.85 24.18 Including 93.00 93.65 0.65 0.64 15.70 66.20 FDN-C25-328 95.20 98.35 3.15 3.10 6.21 15.37 Including 95.75 96.25 0.50 0.49 10.90 27.90 FDN-C25-329 0.70 4.50 3.80 2.69 3.96 5.48 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-329 26.70 29.25 2.55 1.90 15.87 15.51 Including 27.20 28.40 1.20 0.89 32.29 30.13 FDN-C25-329 55.45 61.80 6.35 2.78 5.09 16.69 Including 58.20 59.20 1.00 0.44 9.10 19.65 Including 60.05 61.80 1.75 0.77 7.53 23.13 FDN-C25-329 76.40 86.50 10.10 4.27 5.25 25.86 Including 77.20 77.65 0.45 0.19 36.20 19.50 Including 78.90 79.50 0.60 0.25 12.15 13.10 Including 82.70 83.25 0.55 0.23 12.70 275.00 Including 86.10 86.50 0.40 0.17 14.50 18.60 FDN-C25-330 0.70 3.50 2.80 0.72 28.35 29.39 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-330 65.40 68.20 2.80 2.63 6.94 12.59 FDN-C25-331 38.00 40.00 2.00 2.00 7.29 10.25 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-332 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-333 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-334 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-335 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-336 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-337 Pending Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-338 0.00 2.80 2.80 1.80 6.18 38.44 FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-339 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-340 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground FDN-C25-341 No Significant Results FDNS - Conversion Underground UGE-S-25-300 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-308 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-312 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-316 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-317 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-324 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-337 14.40 17.40 3.00 2.82 6.62 4.30 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 15.40 16.40 1.00 0.94 11.65 5.20 UGE-S-25-337 31.90 34.80 2.90 2.86 24.45 11.57 Including 31.90 32.80 0.90 0.89 76.50 30.60 UGE-S-25-337 59.30 63.70 4.40 4.25 5.69 78.16 Including 63.10 63.70 0.60 0.58 16.35 163.00 UGE-S-25-337 68.75 73.60 4.85 4.56 10.80 46.46 Including 68.75 69.75 1.00 0.97 40.90 160.00 UGE-S-25-337 117.80 121.50 3.70 3.64 19.40 15.84 Including 118.85 119.65 0.80 0.79 83.00 48.50 UGE-S-25-337 144.50 148.00 3.50 3.49 5.66 13.36 Including 145.30 146.20 0.90 0.90 12.75 23.90 UGE-S-25-338 51.35 59.05 7.70 6.67 23.23 15.81 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 52.25 52.65 0.40 0.35 329.00 128.00 UGE-S-25-338 58.25 61.65 3.40 3.08 6.40 9.76 UGE-S-25-338 180.20 181.65 1.45 1.43 4.97 27.01 Including 180.20 180.60 0.40 0.39 15.85 63.00 UGE-S-25-339 149.10 152.30 3.20 3.09 7.74 13.41 FDNS - Exploration Underground Including 149.55 150.55 1.00 0.97 19.55 29.80 UGE-S-25-350 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-351 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-354 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-355 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-356 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-357 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-373 No Significant Results FDNS - Exploration Underground UGE-S-25-384 Pending Results FDNS - Exploration Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East exploration drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 9 (m x g/t Au >9). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone UGE-E-25-309 190.90 192.60 1.70 5.31 5.11 FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-309 229.55 230.75 1.20 15.88 7.53 Including 229.55 229.95 0.40 44.60 19.80 UGE-E-25-309 304.05 306.50 2.45 4.32 15.95 Including 304.05 304.50 0.45 12.50 27.50 UGE-E-25-309 314.65 317.70 3.05 3.54 5.18 UGE-E-25-309 336.30 337.30 1.00 5.81 8.30 UGE-E-25-309 439.30 442.20 2.90 14.06 10.03 Including 439.30 440.20 0.90 41.60 19.10 UGE-E-25-330 No Significant Results FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-328 137.05 139.20 2.15 4.58 5.60 FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-328 142.50 144.30 1.80 7.52 6.76 Including 143.90 144.30 0.40 14.20 11.20 UGE-E-25-328 229.70 234.10 4.40 8.27 5.39 Including 229.70 230.70 1.00 34.10 21.00 UGE-E-25-328 262.80 265.20 2.40 8.07 6.78 Including 262.80 263.30 0.50 37.60 27.90 UGE-E-25-328 278.65 282.15 3.50 9.64 7.58 Including 280.50 281.15 0.65 48.30 28.40 UGE-E-25-328 332.00 342.80 10.80 14.10 8.47 Including 332.00 334.40 2.40 56.09 27.04 UGE-E-25-328 362.85 367.70 4.85 23.91 18.07 Including 362.85 363.70 0.85 114.50 82.50 UGE-E-25-330 No Significant Results FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-331 No Significant Results FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-342 No Significant Results FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-343 136.20 138.00 1.80 45.05 802.50 FDN-East Underground Including 137.10 138.00 0.90 80.90 1500.00 UGE-E-25-343 175.85 181.65 5.80 6.16 8.06 UGE-E-25-343 188.20 193.20 5.00 8.23 8.42 UGE-E-25-343 202.15 204.45 2.30 4.94 14.63 UGE-E-25-360 195.20 199.20 4.00 3.22 5.43 FDN-East Underground Including 195.20 197.20 2.00 4.70 5.25 UGE-E-25-360 226.35 241.40 15.05 9.27 4.49 Including 231.15 235.85 4.70 10.35 5.30 Including 236.80 241.00 4.20 17.51 5.85 UGE-E-25-360 257.10 262.90 5.80 2.43 3.66 Including 262.40 262.90 0.50 10.10 7.60 UGE-E-25-360 270.30 280.00 9.70 1.82 2.09 UGE-E-25-361 Pending Results FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-379 Pending Results FDN-East Underground UGE-E-25-386 Pending Results FDN-East Underground

Table 3: FDNS and FDN East Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID Prospect Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Zone Year FDN-C25-249 FDNS 778177 9582157 1192 317 -15 290.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-250 FDNS 778177 9582157 1192 305 19 227.60 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-251 FDNS 778178 9582157 1192 331 -34 203.40 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-252 FDNS 778220 9582326 1183 149 -51 130.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-253 FDNS 778220 9582326 1186 151 42 140.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-254 FDNS 778221 9582326 1185 152 22 130.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-255 FDNS 778220 9582326 1183 167 -36 190.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-257 FDNS 778178 9582352 1183 320 -5 160.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-258 FDNS 778177 9582351 1182 292 -44 80.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-259 FDNS 778182 9582366 1183 343 2 134.60 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-260 FDNS 778182 9582366 1183 354 -6 140.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-261 FDNS 778181 9582366 1183 321 -3 93.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-262 FDNS 778220 9582326 1185 170 23 197.10 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-263 FDNS 778220 9582326 1182 172 -57 189.50 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-264 FDNS 778219 9582326 1183 175 16 125.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-265 FDNS 778184 9582366 1182 32 -35 172.40 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-266 FDNS 778180 9582169 1193 321 7 137.40 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-267 FDNS 778181 9582365 1184 320 27 110.70 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-268 FDNS 778181 9582366 1184 334 27 160.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-269 FDNS 778182 9582365 1186 337 50 100.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-270 FDNS 778175 9582527 1179 317 -22 90.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-271 FDNS 778175 9582527 1181 337 12 89.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-272 FDNS 778221 9582432 1180 47 -73 166.60 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-273 FDNS 778220 9582429 1180 159 -75 334.80 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-274 FDNS 778199 9582257 1092 119 11 90.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-275 FDNS 778199 9582257 1092 69 5 139.80 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-276 FDNS 778199 9582258 1091 88 -45 205.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-277 FDNS 778199 9582257 1091 120 -35 206.50 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-278 FDNS 778222 9582140 1195 51 32 189.20 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-279 FDNS 778222 9582140 1196 76 45 118.20 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-280 FDNS 778153 9582347 1089 254 -48 130.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-281 FDNS 778153 9582350 1090 313 -52 140.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-282 FDNS 778153 9582347 1093 258 30 130.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-283 FDNS 778152 9582346 1091 243 -3 160.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-284 FDNS 778150 9582348 1183 268 -23 110.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-285 FDNS 778150 9582349 1182 291 -22 110.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-286 FDNS 778150 9582348 1183 283 3 120.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-287 FDNS 778150 9582348 1182 273 -44 119.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-288 FDNS 778151 9582346 1182 246 -46 160.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-289 FDNS 778222 9582429 1181 116 -18 139.90 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-290 FDNS 778222 9582432 1180 48 -49 150.10 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-291 FDNS 778199 9582257 1091 97 -36 200.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-292 FDNS 778199 9582257 1091 76 -18 120.10 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-293 FDNS 778199 9582257 1091 98 -17 173.10 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-294 FDNS 778199 9582257 1090 112 -49 134.70 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-295 FDNS 778153 9582349 1089 299 -46 105.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-296 FDNS 778153 9582348 1089 279 -39 80.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-297 FDNS 778153 9582347 1089 263 -43 110.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-298 FDNS 778150 9582346 1183 239 -11 77.50 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-299 FDNS 778150 9582347 1182 248 -30 122.90 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-300 FDNS 778150 9582347 1183 257 -15 110.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-301 FDNS 778150 9582348 1183 269 6 105.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-302 FDNS 778204 9582135 1194 129 23 110.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-303 FDNS 778205 9582136 1193 105 -5 70.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-304 FDNS 778205 9582143 1192 56 -28 94.10 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-305 FDNS 778159 9582343 1090 125 -28 108.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-306 FDNS 778159 9582343 1090 145 -20 318.40 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-307 FDNS 778174 9582351 1091 334 8 126.20 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-308 FDNS 778191 9582261 1091 303 -22 100.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-309 FDNS 778191 9582261 1091 314 -28 110.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-310 FDNS 778191 9582261 1093 330 16 121.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-311 FDNS 778191 9582261 1093 297 21 106.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-312 FDNS 778191 9582261 1093 316 22 90.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-313 FDNS 778184 9582345 1183 159 -12 115.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-314 FDNS 778177 9582346 1089 110 -71 180.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-315 FDNS 778186 9582352 1182 115 -39 78.10 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-316 FDNS 778186 9582353 1182 53 -48 140.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-317 FDNS 778184 9582351 1089 23 -28 149.60 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-318 FDNS 778184 9582351 1091 34 21 70.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-319 FDNS 778184 9582350 1089 53 65 95.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-320 FDNS 778173 9582258 1092 266 -3 90.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-321 FDNS 778222 9582427 1088 85 -47 150.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-322 FDNS 778221 9582427 1088 100 -70 200.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-323 FDNS 778222 9582426 1088 135 -27 90.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-324 FDNS 778221 9582427 1088 128 -63 270.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-325 FDNS 778212 9582326 1183 147 -3 315.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-326 FDNS 778211 9582326 1184 133 21 225.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-327 FDNS 778211 9582326 1185 141 35 177.90 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-328 FDNS 778186 9582353 1182 58 -47 110.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-329 FDNS 778186 9582352 1182 85 -70 95.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-330 FDNS 778221 9582434 1182 35 8 125.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-331 FDNS 778222 9582433 1181 53 -20 116.20 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-332 FDNS 778199 9582348 1089 125 -28 160.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-333 FDNS 778199 9582348 1089 130 -44 149.90 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-334 FDNS 778199 9582348 1088 95 -57 120.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-335 FDNS 778199 9582348 1088 49 -59 250.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-336 FDNS 778199 9582348 1090 107 -5 150.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-337 FDNS 778199 9582348 1090 95 -14 156.20 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-338 FDNS 778222 9582433 1182 49 8 115.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-339 FDNS 778223 9582430 1182 120 15 130.90 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-340 FDNS 778205 9582136 1196 113 42 100.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-341 FDNS 778206 9582142 1192 79 -27 85.30 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-300 FDNS 778260 9581782 1413 322 -50 473.60 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-308 FDNS 778117 9582819 1247 138 -22 420.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-312 FDNS 778265 9581778 1413 60 -63 280.10 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-316 FDNS 778117 9582819 1248 139 -7 423.80 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-317 FDNS 778260 9581775 1414 250 -53 609.10 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-324 FDNS 778118 9582820 1248 125 -13 399.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-337 FDNS 778222 9582140 1194 67 9 196.30 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-338 FDNS 778222 9582138 1194 110 19 190.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-339 FDNS 778222 9582138 1193 117 -11 190.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-350 FDNS 778221 9582623 1178 139 18 204.30 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-351 FDNS 778221 9582623 1177 143 -30 197.30 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-354 FDNS 778196 9582136 1193 259 -9 250.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-355 FDNS 778196 9582135 1193 242 -26 261.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-356 FDNS 778197 9582135 1193 223 -20 275.80 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-357 FDNS 778196 9582135 1193 230 -12 246.10 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-373 FDNS 778197 9582135 1193 215 -15 280.00 Underground 2025 UGE-S-25-384 FDNS 778205 9582136 1194 120 5 229.20 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-309 FDN-East 778188 9583153 1274 117 3 445.10 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-323 FDN-East 778187 9583153 1273 130 0 502.50 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-328 FDN-East 778188 9583153 1274 115 12 450.70 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-330 FDN-East 778188 9583153 1273 115 -20 255.00 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-331 FDN-East 778188 9583153 1275 120 27 280.00 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-342 FDN-East 778188 9583154 1275 70 33 320.70 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-343 FDN-East 778188 9583153 1273 87 -21 251.90 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-360 FDN-East 778168 9583293 1271 100 7 435.00 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-361 FDN-East 778168 9583295 1271 80 9 270.40 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-379 FDN-East 778168 9583295 1271 265 60 265.00 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-386 FDN-East 778168 9583296 1272 300 50 300.00 Underground 2025

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]