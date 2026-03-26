VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Shareholders can participate in person at Lundin Gold's offices at Suite 2800, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1L2 or online at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-137-980-723 (Password: lundin2026). PDF Version

The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

View PDF Lundin Gold Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held May 8, 2026 (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)

To receive the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report thereon for the year ended December 31, 2025; To reappoint the auditor for the 2026 financial year; To elect the directors; To vote on a non-binding advisory basis on a resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation; and To transact any other business as may properly be brought before the Annual Meeting.

The record date for the Annual Meeting was March 16, 2026. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.lundingold.com.

Notice and Access

Lundin Gold will provide shareholders with electronic access to meeting materials rather than mailing paper copies. Electronic copies of the Circular, other meeting materials and copies of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, the auditor's report on those statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis are available online at the Company's website at https://lundingold.com/investors/quarterly-and-annual-financial-statements/ or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. The notice shareholders receive will include information on how to obtain a paper copy of the Circular or associated materials if preferred.

How to Vote if Your Securities Trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange

The information in this section is of significance to Shareholders who hold their Shares through Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear Registered Securities"), which trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of Shares for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a voting instruction form (the "Swedish VIF") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish VIF cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish VIF must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish VIF.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on March 26, 2026 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]