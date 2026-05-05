Lundin Gold Reports 667.78 g/t over 7.50 Metres and 523.01 g/t Au over 8.25 Metres at FDNS

The drilling programs delivered positive results across FDN, FDNS, and FDN East within the Company's mining property. Notably, recent conversion drilling at FDNS delivered two of the highest grade‑thickness gold intercepts ever drilled at FDN, underscoring the growing importance of FDNS as a major source of high‑grade mineralization and supporting continued Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve growth.

Highlights

Conversion Drilling

FDNS: Recent drilling returned the highest‑grade intercepts ever recorded at FDNS, including two intervals that rank as the second and fourth highest grade-thickness gold intercepts drilled across the entire FDN mining property (Figure 1), reinforcing FDNS as a primary driver of recent and ongoing Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve growth.

Exploration Drilling

FDNS: Successfully confirmed mineralization continuity along the downdip extension of the deposit, outside the current Mineral Resource envelope, and highlighted areas with meaningful potential for further expansion.

Successfully confirmed mineralization continuity along the downdip extension of the deposit, outside the current Mineral Resource envelope, and highlighted areas with meaningful potential for further expansion. FDN East: Drilling confirmed northward continuity of the vein system beyond the inaugural Mineral Resource, returning the highest‑grade interval ever recorded at FDN East, and demonstrated continuity of newly discovered eastern veins, highlighting an expanding footprint and additional exploration upside.

Drilling confirmed northward continuity of the vein system beyond the inaugural Mineral Resource, returning the highest‑grade interval ever recorded at FDN East, and demonstrated continuity of newly discovered eastern veins, highlighting an expanding footprint and additional exploration upside. FDN: Drilling intercepted the upper continuity of the main FDN mineral envelope close to existing underground infrastructure, identifying additional near‑mine expansion opportunities.

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "Conversion drilling at FDNS has consistently delivered some of the best results at FDN since its discovery, and these results are no exception, including two of the highest grade-thickness gold intercepts ever drilled at Fruta del Norte. Exceptional systems tend to surprise to the upside, and it is clear there remains significant potential for additional expansion.

At FDN East, the highest‑grade interval ever reported along the extension of the mineral envelope confirms meaningful exploration upside, while at FDN, positive results close to existing underground development highlight opportunities for further growth. With 17 rigs currently operating at site between the epithermal gold deposits and copper gold porphyry targets, we remain confident in our ability to continue creating value through disciplined exploration across this remarkable mining district."

Conversion Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

FDNS

Drill hole FDN-C25-374 intersected 667.78 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 7.50m from 19.15m, including: 4,710 g/t Au over 0.60m

Drill hole FDN-C26-380 intersected 523.01 g/t Au over 8.25m from 22.55m, including: 2,389.51 g/t Au over 1.80m

Drill hole FDN-C26-389 intersected 17.47 g/t Au over 8.85m from 16.70m, including: 110.06 g/t Au over 1.20m

Drill hole FDN-C26-379 intersected 16.13 g/t Au over 7.00m from 54.45m, including: 31.42 g/t Au over 3.25m



Exploration Drilling Program Highlights (not true widths)

FDNS

Drill hole UGE-S-26-472 intersected 22.97 g/t Au over 5.00m from 46.90m, including: 56.15 g/t Au over 1.35m



FDN East

Drill hole UGE–E-26-429 intersected 169.93 g/t Au over 4.20 m from 427.50m including: 712 g/t Au over 1.00m

Drill hole UGE-E-25-425 intersected 20.34 g/t Au over 5.90m from 299.00m, including: 61.21 g/t Au over 1.80m



FDN

Drill hole UGE-26-479 intersected 10.55 g/t Au over 23.55 m from 58.15m including: 24.90 g/t Au over 2.30m

Drill hole UGE-26-461 intersected 8.32 g/t Au over 7.85m from 74.85m, including: 15.71 g/t Au over 3.40m



DRILLING PROGRAMS

Lundin Gold's near‑mine exploration strategy is focused on extending mine life through the discovery and delineation of new mineralized zones near existing infrastructure. Since the start of commercial production, these efforts have contributed to significant Mineral Reserve growth.

2026 is set to be a landmark year for the Company, with the largest exploration program in its history, totaling approximately 133,000 metres of planned drilling. Conversion and near‑mine exploration activities will account for approximately 125,000 metres, combining surface and underground drilling aimed at Mineral Resource conversion, the discovery and delineation of new mineralized zones, and the potential identification of new gold and copper‑gold resources across the Fruta del Norte mining property.

FDNS

The 2026 underground conversion drilling program continues to advance across several sectors of FDNS, where the Company declared an inaugural Mineral Reserve of 0.54 Moz (2.50 Mt at 6.66 g/t Au) approximately two years after the deposit's discovery. This reserve declaration followed a succession of consistently strong conversion drilling results that have exceeded expectations.

Recent drilling has focused on the central and northern sectors of the deposit and continues to intercept mineralization consistently, further validating the geological model (Figures 2 and 3). The program returned the highest‑grade intercepts ever recorded at FDNS, including FDN‑C25‑374 (667.78 g/t Au over 7.50 m; 60.19 g/t Au over 13.95 m) and FDN‑C26‑380 (523.01 g/t Au over 8.25 m; 32.94 g/t Au over 4.55 m) and highlighted additional high‑grade zones within the established mineral envelope.

Underground exploration drilling continues to extend the FDNS mineral envelope beyond the current Mineral Resource. Hole UGE‑S‑26‑472 (22.97 g/t Au over 5.00 m) intercepted multiple mineralized veins at depth, indicating further expansion potential in the northern sector of the deposit (Figures 2 and 3). Results received to date are summarized in Tables 1 and 4.

FDN EAST

FDN East is a buried epithermal system composed of multiple subparallel north‑south‑trending veins located approximately 100 metres east of FDN's existing underground infrastructure. Drilling in 2025 defined a deposit footprint of 500‑metre strike length and supported an inaugural Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.42 Moz Au (2.17 Mt at 6.01 g/t Au).

The mineral envelope remains open, and underground exploration drilling is ongoing. Along the northern extension, drilling returned the highest‑grade intercept ever recorded at FDN East, confirming mineral continuity and highlighting strong exploration potential along strike (Figure 4). In addition, drilling confirmed the continuity of newly identified veins beyond the initial Mineral Resource and the deposit footprint strike length is now 500 metres West to East and 800 metres North to South and open for further discovery to the North, East, and South. Results received to date are presented in Tables 2 and 4.

FDN

At FDN, underground exploration drilling intercepted the upper extension of the deposit along the contact with the Suarez conglomerate sequence, close to existing underground infrastructure. Highlights include UGE‑26‑479 (10.55 g/t Au over 23.55 m) and UGE‑26‑461 (8.32 g/t Au over 7.85 m), underscoring significant exploration potential in areas readily accessible from current mine development (Figure 5). Results received to date are summarized in Tables 3 and 4.

Figure 1: Map showing newly released (in yellow) and historical selected drill results (in gray) highlighting the highest grade-thickness intercepts across the FDN property. Drill hole intercepts are represented in drill core lengths.

Figure 2: Map showing FDN deposit, and FDNS selected drilling results

Figure 3: Long section showing FDN and FDNS deposits with selected FDNS conversion and exploration drilling results

Figure 4: Map showing FDN, FDNS, and FDN East deposits with selected FDN East exploration drilling results

Figure 5: Long Section showing FDN, FDNS, FDN East deposits with selected exploration drilling results along the FDN upper extension

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru. The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. For historic holes and further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's Annual Information Form dated March 20, 2026 ("AIF").

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was publicly communicated on May 5 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information. Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities, and results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's AIF.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: fiscal risk; community relations; mining operations; security situation; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; infrastructure; forecasts relating to production and costs; land acquisition and surface rights; indigenous consultation requirements; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; regulatory compliance and government approvals; dependence on a single mine; climate change and extreme weather events; shortages of critical resources; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; information systems and cyber security; health and safety; human rights; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; availability of workforce and labour relations; key talent recruitment and retention; gold price; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; dividends; internal controls; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; claims and legal proceedings; reclamation obligations; expropriation and nationalization; and pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the FDNS drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au > 8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone FDN-C25-354 29.35 30.60 1.25 0.88 7.17 8.80 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-354 32.60 34.75 2.15 1.52 5.68 12.31 Including 32.60 33.25 0.65 0.46 10.70 20.90 FDN-C25-355 20.85 24.40 3.55 2.51 6.03 17.42 FDNS Underground Including 20.85 21.70 0.85 0.60 16.15 25.70 Including 24.00 24.40 0.40 0.28 15.80 68.30 FDN-C25-355 39.85 41.40 1.55 1.10 5.41 11.18 Including 40.60 41.00 0.40 0.28 17.75 20.40 FDN-C25-355 71.40 73.05 1.65 1.17 7.43 17.19 FDN-C25-355 82.40 84.60 2.20 1.56 3.98 33.84 Including 83.80 84.60 0.80 0.57 9.15 72.50 FDN-C25-355 99.20 100.65 1.45 1.03 6.60 16.94 FDN-C25-357 64.35 66.15 1.80 1.38 5.23 15.58 FDNS Underground Including 65.00 65.65 0.65 1.38 12.50 29.30 FDN-C25-357 131.20 132.00 0.80 0.50 10.97 185.00 FDN-C25-357 149.90 153.00 3.10 2.54 11.84 120.01 Including 152.55 153.00 0.45 0.37 55.70 145.00 FDN-C25-366 48.10 51.05 2.95 2.55 7.66 15.94 FDNS Underground Including 48.10 48.80 0.70 0.61 14.65 20.30 Including 50.55 51.05 0.50 0.43 19.60 27.60 FDN-C25-366 65.60 67.10 1.50 1.23 12.46 14.17 Including 66.45 67.10 0.65 0.53 27.70 15.30 FDN-C25-374 1.50 4.20 2.70 1.74 5.60 7.95 FDNS Underground Including 3.40 4.20 0.80 0.51 16.15 16.00 FDN-C25-374 19.15 26.65 7.50 4.82 667.78 268.88 Including 20.50 21.10 0.60 0.39 4710.00 1500.00 Including 25.60 26.10 0.50 0.32 1880.00 695.00 FDN-C25-374 36.05 50.00 13.95 8.97 60.19 81.58 Including 41.90 49.55 7.65 4.92 104.32 128.73 FDN-C25-374 56.55 59.20 2.65 1.70 16.61 25.89 Including 58.10 58.50 0.40 0.26 103.00 91.40 FDN-C25-374 74.70 78.10 3.40 2.40 44.98 47.47 FDN-C25-374 90.50 92.25 1.75 1.24 8.41 11.31 Including 90.90 91.30 0.40 0.28 33.50 27.10 FDN-C25-374 174.80 176.90 2.10 1.35 9.60 42.82 Including 174.80 175.80 1.00 0.64 18.65 54.40 FDN-C25-374 213.40 215.15 1.75 1.24 11.25 363.23 FDN-C25-374 244.10 246.00 1.90 1.34 4.51 76.52 Including 244.80 245.25 0.45 0.32 10.95 264.00 FDN-C25-375 18.40 20.25 1.85 1.84 6.41 122.03 FDNS Underground FDN-C25-376 15.25 17.30 2.05 1.78 8.29 43.63 FDNS Underground Including 15.25 15.65 0.40 0.35 9.23 53.80 Including 16.75 17.30 0.55 0.48 21.30 51.10 FDN-C25-376 35.10 39.30 4.20 3.64 13.74 13.56 Including 38.90 39.30 0.40 0.35 123.50 60.30 FDN-C25-376 98.40 99.90 1.50 1.30 32.79 77.79 Including 98.40 98.90 0.50 0.43 91.60 181.00 FDN-C25-376 121.65 123.30 1.65 1.43 5.54 6.66 Including 122.05 122.60 0.55 0.48 12.65 8.10 FDN-C25-377 8.70 13.90 5.20 3.68 85.45 80.98 FDNS Underground Including 12.40 13.90 1.50 1.06 204.82 211.03 FDN-C25-377 28.30 30.30 2.00 1.41 8.53 12.07 Including 28.30 28.90 0.60 0.42 19.75 18.80 FDN-C25-377 44.10 49.40 5.30 3.75 34.41 25.30 Including 44.10 46.30 2.20 1.56 80.55 45.05 FDN-C25-377 61.30 71.40 10.10 7.14 84.48 56.86 Including 64.10 71.40 3.50 2.47 217.95 45.21 FDN-C25-377 79.15 84.90 5.75 4.07 13.32 33.79 Including 80.55 82.50 1.95 1.38 31.77 38.08 FDN-C25-377 105.05 106.70 1.65 1.17 15.68 30.48 Including 105.45 106.30 0.85 0.60 28.69 31.92 FDN-C26-378 52.90 54.80 1.90 1.84 9.06 9.72 FDNS Underground Including 54.20 54.80 0.60 0.58 22.40 14.40 FDN-C26-378 65.15 70.45 5.30 5.12 9.63 16.25 Including 65.15 66.60 1.45 1.40 27.54 16.94 FDN-C26-378 105.80 110.00 4.20 4.06 5.13 42.88 Including 107.20 108.80 1.60 1.55 10.27 79.08 FDN-C26-379 16.70 20.20 3.50 2.47 7.38 9.30 FDNS Underground Including 16.70 17.80 1.10 0.78 14.17 10.62 FDN-C26-379 21.40 23.75 2.35 1.66 9.38 28.32 Including 23.25 23.75 0.50 0.35 37.90 75.60 FDN-C26-379 54.45 61.45 7.00 3.50 16.13 11.50 Including 58.20 61.45 3.25 1.63 31.42 16.72 FDN-C26-379 96.10 99.20 3.10 1.78 3.17 5.60 FDN-C26-379 107.00 110.00 3.00 1.72 4.46 4.61 Including 108.90 109.35 0.45 0.26 11.20 6.40 FDN-C26-380 22.55 30.80 8.25 6.32 523.01 134.92 FDNS Underground Including 23.80 25.60 1.80 1.38 2389.51 592.06 FDN-C26-380 39.45 44.00 4.55 3.49 32.94 27.59 Including 41.10 43.00 1.90 1.46 75.79 53.36 FDN-C26-380 62.20 64.40 2.20 1.69 6.39 10.01 Including 62.20 62.80 0.60 0.46 15.10 12.70 FDN-C26-380 92.00 94.80 2.80 2.14 9.02 10.32 Including 93.10 94.15 1.05 0.80 23.20 17.60 FDN-C26-381 9.20 10.60 1.40 1.35 6.23 6.83 FDNS Underground Including 9.20 9.60 0.40 0.39 20.30 13.40 FDN-C26-381 30.00 33.30 3.30 3.19 4.63 20.63 Including 32.00 32.40 0.40 0.39 13.30 13.90 FDN-C26-381 41.20 42.45 1.25 1.21 7.26 8.32 FDN-C26-381 49.05 54.25 5.20 5.02 23.19 18.82 Including 53.00 54.25 1.25 1.21 86.14 30.78 FDN-C26-382 33.40 36.70 3.30 2.53 17.23 22.25 FDNS Underground Including 33.40 35.30 1.90 1.46 28.03 32.69 FDN-C26-382 40.75 48.20 7.45 5.71 11.32 19.88 Including 45.90 48.20 2.30 1.76 26.12 27.70 FDN-C26-383 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-384 29.55 37.20 7.65 6.27 5.06 8.70 FDNS Underground Including 34.90 37.20 2.30 1.88 12.28 11.51 FDN-C26-384 86.45 101.75 15.30 12.53 44.09 16.98 Including 88.85 90.45 1.60 1.31 18.85 6.42 Including 93.00 98.60 5.60 4.59 111.33 36.72 FDN-C26-385 5.70 8.45 2.75 2.71 4.71 10.93 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-385 16.60 18.00 1.40 1.38 8.30 12.79 FDN-C26-386 1.30 3.40 2.10 1.97 5.19 7.47 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-386 58.50 61.70 3.20 3.01 13.53 13.24 FDN-C26-387 0.40 6.30 5.90 5.11 3.95 4.77 FDNS Underground Including 0.40 0.80 0.40 0.35 18.05 16.30 Including 5.90 6.30 0.40 0.35 20.80 3.70 FDN-C26-387 21.80 26.20 4.40 3.81 8.20 9.17 Including 23.25 23.65 0.40 0.35 83.60 48.40 FDN-C26-387 33.65 38.90 5.25 4.55 15.06 15.27 Including 35.75 36.15 0.40 0.35 182.50 75.10 FDN-C26-387 74.80 76.90 2.10 1.82 4.70 2.70 Including 76.30 76.90 0.60 0.52 11.30 3.70 FDN-C26-388 13.00 17.75 4.75 3.05 4.51 6.59 FDNS Underground Including 14.30 15.75 1.45 0.93 11.96 10.77 FDN-C26-388 41.50 48.90 7.40 4.76 4.16 8.52 Including 47.40 47.80 0.40 0.26 38.10 20.00 FDN-C26-389 16.70 25.55 8.85 8.72 17.47 22.13 FDNS Underground Including 18.20 19.40 1.20 1.18 110.06 100.70 FDN-C26-390 9.30 12.70 3.40 2.79 5.20 10.04 FDNS Underground Including 10.10 10.55 0.45 0.37 36.00 30.20 FDN-C26-391 23.80 25.95 2.15 1.95 4.71 11.30 FDNS Underground FDN-C26-391 66.20 70.60 4.40 3.81 5.08 4.22 Including 66.20 68.00 1.80 1.56 10.04 7.65 FDN-C26-391 77.95 80.00 2.05 1.86 16.43 18.53 Including 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.91 31.30 18.60 FDN-C26-392 0.00 4.40 4.40 - 4.74 25.94 FDNS Underground Including 0.00 1.05 1.05 - 13.52 48.59 FDN-C26-393 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-394 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-395 No Significant Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-396 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-397 19.25 21.60 2.35 2.31 4.49 16.77 FDNS Underground Including 19.25 19.80 0.55 0.54 15.35 45.40 FDN-C26-397 28.95 30.35 1.40 1.38 6.59 11.41 Including 28.95 29.35 0.40 0.39 19.95 18.70 FDN-C26-398 3.90 7.30 3.40 3.19 6.60 4.15 FDNS Underground Including 5.70 6.50 0.80 0.75 26.90 6.30 FDN-C26-399 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-401 12.80 15.25 2.45 1.88 13.45 5.60 FDNS Underground Including 12.80 13.70 0.90 0.69 31.85 9.40 FDN-C26-401 114.85 119.10 4.25 1.45 9.95 2.70 Including 115.25 117.10 1.85 0.63 18.97 4.49 FDN-C26-402 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-403 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-404 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-405 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-406 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-407 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-408 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-409 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-410 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-411 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-412 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-413 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-414 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-415 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-418 Pending Results FDNS Underground FDN-C26-419 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-472 9.15 11.60 2.45 1.73 3.83 9.82 FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-472 46.90 51.90 5.00 3.21 22.97 18.39 Including 50.55 51.90 1.35 0.87 56.15 37.23 UGE-S-26-472 139.90 141.15 1.25 0.80 7.95 156.83 Including 140.75 141.15 0.40 0.26 21.50 373.00 UGE-S-26-472 173.65 175.40 1.75 1.00 13.77 135.84 Including 173.65 174.45 0.80 0.46 29.30 290.15 UGE-S-26-477 Pending Results FDNS Underground UGE-S-26-478 Pending Results FDNS Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au >8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone UGE-E-25-422 36.80 39.60 2.80 - 3.92 28.10 FDN East Underground Including 37.85 38.55 0.70 - 14.90 104.00 UGE-E-25-422 136.70 139.60 2.90 - 3.24 3.67 Including 137.80 138.60 0.80 - 9.96 9.70 UGE-E-25-422 551.40 555.05 3.65 - 4.68 3.24 Including 551.40 552.05 0.65 - 25.30 13.60 UGE-E-25-425 190.40 191.40 1.00 0.98 13.40 249.00 FDN East Underground UGE-E-25-425 239.05 240.80 1.75 1.71 9.06 7.21 Including 240.00 240.80 0.80 0.78 17.53 11.60 UGE-E-25-425 266.85 270.65 3.80 3.72 13.25 5.78 Including 266.85 268.10 1.25 1.22 39.60 14.02 UGE-E-25-425 278.90 284.40 5.50 5.38 12.22 11.77 Including 282.50 284.40 1.90 1.86 30.23 19.29 UGE-E-25-425 286.60 289.00 2.40 2.35 10.80 8.38 Including 288.00 289.00 1.00 0.98 20.68 10.76 UGE-E-25-425 299.00 304.90 5.90 5.77 20.34 15.31 Including 299.00 300.80 1.80 1.76 61.21 37.56 UGE-E-25-425 333.95 336.75 2.80 2.74 4.20 3.84 Including 335.90 336.75 0.85 0.83 7.61 4.64 UGE-E-25-427 No Significant Results FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-429 90.30 97.60 7.30 - 6.69 6.37 FDN East Underground Including 94.50 96.90 2.40 - 16.13 9.17 UGE-E-26-429 375.35 378.30 2.95 - 3.00 7.15 Including 375.35 376.10 0.75 - 8.08 18.70 UGE-E-26-429 427.50 431.70 4.20 - 169.93 102.36 Including 430.70 431.70 1.00 - 712.00 429.00 UGE-E-26-435 No Significant Results FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-436 No Significant Results FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-437 No Significant Results FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-448 No Significant Results FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-456 96.70 101.70 5.00 - 5.42 8.44 FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-458 318.30 319.30 1.00 - 9.52 10.30 FDN East Underground UGE-E-26-465 102.70 107.60 4.90 - 5.27 7.20 FDN East Underground Including 104.70 106.60 1.90 - 10.73 7.99 UGE-E-26-470 Pending Results FDN East Underground

Table 3: Drillhole assay results from FDN drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 8.37 (m x g/t Au >8.37). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Target Zone UGE-26-441 71.50 75.50 4.00 - 10.09 10.40 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 74.00 75.50 1.50 - 21.47 13.25 UGE-26-441 84.80 87.85 3.05 - 4.25 6.44 Including 87.40 87.85 0.45 - 23.70 21.50 UGE-26-442 No Significant Results FDN-Exploration Underground UGE-26-443 76.00 78.60 2.60 2.25 9.59 36.50 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 76.65 77.40 0.75 0.65 22.90 92.00 UGE-26-443 96.40 100.00 3.60 3.12 13.86 10.57 Including 96.40 96.80 0.40 0.35 120.00 79.40 UGE-26-444 21.50 24.10 2.60 1.84 4.23 8.85 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 21.50 21.95 0.45 0.32 16.95 21.50 UGE-26-444 49.20 51.85 2.65 1.87 22.56 50.24 Including 50.40 50.80 0.40 0.28 101.50 105.00 UGE-26-446 No Significant Results FDN-Exploration Underground UGE-26-447 No Significant Results FDN-Exploration Underground UGE-26-451 15.30 17.80 2.50 - 5.71 7.87 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 16.60 17.80 1.20 - 11.17 11.35 UGE-26-451 37.45 40.60 3.15 - 3.87 14.79 UGE-26-451 62.85 64.45 1.60 1.03 8.72 21.83 Including 64.05 64.45 0.40 0.26 28.90 44.60 UGE-26-451 86.55 94.00 7.45 - 4.70 7.22 Including 86.55 88.90 2.35 - 9.76 9.56 UGE-26-452 58.20 59.50 1.30 1.28 12.70 13.76 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 58.20 58.60 0.40 0.39 38.90 36.50 UGE-26-452 62.30 63.60 1.30 1.28 9.07 7.72 Including 62.70 63.10 0.40 0.39 27.90 19.50 UGE-26-453 33.55 37.70 4.15 2.67 4.50 13.87 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 33.95 34.75 0.80 0.51 9.48 22.55 UGE-26-453 39.00 44.40 5.40 3.47 4.68 2.10 UGE-26-454 0.45 11.10 10.65 - 3.28 6.30 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 0.45 1.35 0.90 - 10.69 21.07 Including 8.80 10.70 1.90 - 10.27 10.27 UGE-26-454 25.45 33.70 8.25 5.83 9.54 19.86 Including 25.45 27.50 2.05 1.45 19.83 26.25 Including 32.45 33.70 1.25 0.88 26.34 49.50 UGE-26-455 42.00 52.60 10.60 - 5.88 7.43 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 42.80 45.10 2.30 - 22.12 16.87 UGE-26-455 60.50 69.70 9.20 - 4.91 12.71 Including 60.50 62.50 2.00 - 14.72 10.25 UGE-26-457 71.85 75.00 3.15 3.10 39.16 17.55 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 74.15 74.55 0.40 0.39 305.00 127.00 UGE-26-461 66.35 68.70 2.35 - 4.47 16.88 FDN-Exploration Underground UGE-26-461 70.00 73.75 3.75 - 4.17 13.69 UGE-26-461 74.85 82.70 7.85 - 8.32 23.15 Including 78.90 82.30 3.40 - 15.71 33.62 UGE-26-461 85.05 88.75 3.70 - 3.47 23.13 UGE-26-462 Pending Results FDN-Exploration Underground UGE-26-463 96.80 101.00 4.20 - 8.33 7.06 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 96.80 97.25 0.45 - 41.80 10.10 Including 98.55 99.00 0.45 - 24.30 15.60 UGE-26-463 135.60 140.70 5.10 - 6.05 10.95 Including 135.60 136.60 1.00 - 24.00 17.90 UGE-26-464 42.45 48.55 6.10 - 6.16 11.33 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 42.45 43.45 1.00 - 12.55 19.10 Including 45.45 47.45 2.00 - 8.45 13.15 UGE-26-471 Pending Results FDN-Exploration Underground UGE-26-474 Pending Results FDN-Exploration Underground UGE-26-479 58.15 81.70 23.55 - 10.55 27.07 FDN-Exploration Underground Including 78.60 80.90 2.30 - 24.90 12.32 UGE-26-479 131.50 135.10 3.60 - 6.37 3.11 Including 133.30 135.10 1.80 - 10.84 2.86

Table 4: FDNS, FDN and FDN East Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID Prospect Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH (m) Zone Year FDN-C25-354 FDNS 778219 9582536 1086 79 -47 90.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-355 FDNS 778217 9582533 1085 159 -48 140.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-357 FDNS 778218 9582534 1085 105 -54 166.10 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-366 FDNS 778211 9582662 1083 238 -32 100.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-374 FDNS 778192 9582548 1085 130 -55 247.50 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-375 FDNS 778219 9582534 1087 115 -10 70.00 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-376 FDNS 778215 9582432 1088 340 -32 131.80 Underground 2025 FDN-C25-377 FDNS 778192 9582547 1085 154 -47 121.40 Underground 2025 FDN-C26-378 FDNS 778192 9582546 1086 160 -18 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-379 FDNS 778177 9582487 1086 303 -42 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-380 FDNS 778177 9582488 1086 320 -40 115.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-381 FDNS 778215 9582432 1089 325 -15 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-382 FDNS 778215 9582432 1090 325 37 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-383 FDNS 778222 9582429 1088 69 -35 130.30 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-384 FDNS 778169 9582486 1087 289 -36 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-385 FDNS 778169 9582486 1088 280 -12 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-386 FDNS 778169 9582485 1087 257 -19 75.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-387 FDNS 778169 9582487 1087 296 -28 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-388 FDNS 778169 9582487 1087 302 -49 128.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-389 FDNS 778174 9582681 1084 306 10 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-390 FDNS 778174 9582681 1083 302 -36 90.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-391 FDNS 778173 9582680 1083 272 -37 80.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-392 FDNS 778218 9582536 1085 54 -49 100.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-393 FDNS 778218 9582536 1085 45 -56 125.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-394 FDNS 778157 9582333 1090 156 -20 150.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-395 FDNS 778147 9582594 1253 168 10 175.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-396 FDNS 778147 9582594 1251 157 -24 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-397 FDNS 778173 9582679 1084 240 5 70.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-398 FDNS 778174 9582680 1084 266 10 90.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-399 FDNS 778157 9582333 1090 152 -34 126.60 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-401 FDNS 778168 9582485 1087 275 -41 130.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-402 FDNS 778169 9582486 1087 292 -44 80.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-403 FDNS 778148 9582595 1251 152 -67 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-404 FDNS 778148 9582594 1253 148 18 160.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-405 FDNS 778218 9582536 1085 45 -64 145.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-406 FDNS 778219 9582536 1086 68 -12 90.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-407 FDNS 778174 9582486 1087 298 -16 75.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-408 FDNS 778169 9582486 1087 281 -52 120.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-409 FDNS 778169 9582485 1087 268 -36 110.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-410 FDNS 778169 9582485 1087 259 -40 139.20 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-411 FDNS 778148 9582594 1252 139 -10 176.30 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-412 FDNS 778149 9582595 1251 128 -51 88.10 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-413 FDNS 778228 9582662 1083 153 -54 136.30 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-414 FDNS 778218 9582536 1085 75 -68 135.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-415 FDNS 778219 9582535 1085 91 -53 90.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-418 FDNS 778150 9582594 1252 124 6 75.00 Underground 2026 FDN-C26-419 FDNS 778150 9582594 1252 128 -15 70.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-472 FDNS 778178 9582678 1082 122 -58 210.00 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-477 FDNS 778225 9582665 1083 253 -44 171.60 Underground 2026 UGE-S-26-478 FDNS 778225 9582665 1083 287 -44 190.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-441 FDN 778207 9582824 1155 227 -32 90.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-442 FDN 778207 9582824 1156 220 -20 125.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-443 FDN 778195 9582869 1104 200 -30 100.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-444 FDN 778195 9582869 1103 247 -43 70.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-446 FDN 778186 9582810 1199 253 15 90.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-447 FDN 778186 9582809 1199 237 16 105.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-451 FDN 778195 9582870 1103 250 -61 100.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-452 FDN 778195 9582869 1105 220 6 70.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-453 FDN 778163 9582869 1158 253 44 45.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-454 FDN 778163 9582869 1155 244 -59 35.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-455 FDN 778126 9582705 1250 263 -9 140.10 Underground 2026 UGE-26-457 FDN 778195 9582877 1104 315 -12 75.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-461 FDN 778126 9582704 1250 237 -11 175.15 Underground 2026 UGE-26-462 FDN 778124 9582606 1252 236 -16 130.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-463 FDN 778125 9582605 1252 211 -15 155.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-464 FDN 778124 9582607 1252 267 -18 100.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-471 FDN 778125 9582787 1249 273 -2 146.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-474 FDN 778125 9582785 1249 247 1 150.00 Underground 2026 UGE-26-479 FDN 778125 9582785 1250 290 5 143.60 Underground 2026 UGE-E-25-422 FDN - East 778138 9582952 1028 115 -7 775.40 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-425 FDN - East 778172 9582956 1271 70 -8 500.00 Underground 2025 UGE-E-25-427 FDN - East 778154 9582829 1223 110 8 647.80 Underground 2025 UGE-E-26-429 FDN - East 777959 9583482 1194 93 15 551.40 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-435 FDN - East 778153 9582828 1223 120 8 661.50 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-436 FDN - East 778138 9582953 1029 120 13 491.60 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-437 FDN - East 777959 9583482 1194 83 1 580.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-448 FDN - East 778153 9582829 1224 98 17 709.80 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-456 FDN - East 777959 9583482 1194 87 9 550.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-458 FDN - East 778088 9583347 1003 60 -5 435.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-465 FDN - East 778126 9582705 1250 76 5 550.00 Underground 2026 UGE-E-26-470 FDN - East 777959 9583482 1194 79 15 580.00 Underground 2026

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]