Lundin Gold Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting"), which was held today in a hybrid format. PDF Version

A total of 202,757,651 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 83.85% of the votes attached to all the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each of the items of business at the Annual Meeting as follows:

View PDF Lundin Gold AGM Results (CNW Group/Lundin Gold Inc.)



% For % Against Election of Directors



Jamie Beck 97.76 2.24 Carmel Daniele 99.37 0.63 Gillian Davidson 98.67 1.33 Ian Gibbs 86.10 13.90 Melissa Harmon 99.72 0.28 Ashley Heppenstall 88.09 11.91 Scott Langley 97.06 2.94 Jack Lundin 93.36 6.64 Erin Workman 97.55 2.45







% For % Withheld Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 99.31 0.69







% For % Against Advisory Vote on the Company's

Approach to Executive Compensation 98.37 1.63

All nine directors will serve on the Company's Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The Company welcomes Erin Workman to the Board as a nominee of Newmont Corporation. Ms. Workman is a professionally registered geoscientist with over 20 years of experience across global mining organizations. Ms. Workman currently serves as Group Head, Exploration and Geosciences at Newmont.

Jack Lundin, Chair of Lundin Gold's Board of Directors, commented, "On behalf of the Board, we are very pleased to welcome Ms. Workman to the Board of Directors of Lundin Gold. Her extensive technical expertise in exploration geology and the geosciences, combined with her broad industry experience, will be a valuable addition to the Board as the Company continues to advance and expand its exploration initiatives. We believe her insights will contribute meaningfully to supporting Lundin Gold's long-term growth and strategic objectives.

I would also like to sincerely thank Ms. Angelina Mehta for her committed service and meaningful contributions to the Company during her tenure as a Board member. Her dedication, perspective, and counsel have been greatly appreciated by the Board and management alike."

Detailed voting results for the 2026 Annual Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

Additional Information

This information was publicly communicated on May 8, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact person set out below.

SOURCE Lundin Gold Inc.

For more information, please contact: Brendan Creaney, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Tel: +1-604-376-4595, [email protected]