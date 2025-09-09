LUNDIN GOLD ACHIEVES TSX30 RANKING AS A TOP PERFORMER ON THE TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2025 TSX30, an annual ranking of the top-performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. The Company ranked 2nd on the list of top 30 performing stocks on the TSX, with a dividend-adjusted share price appreciation of 775% for the three years ended June 30, 2025. PDF Version

"We are incredibly proud to be named among the top companies on the TSX 30, and especially to be recognized as the second-place performer," said Ron Hochstein, CEO of Lundin Gold. "This achievement is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and it underscores the success of our Fruta del Norte mine in Ecuador. We have focused on operational excellence, sustainable production, and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders. This recognition affirms our position as a leading global gold producer, and we are confident in our ability to continue building on this momentum for years to come."

The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). It's a premier program that recognizes companies that have shown exceptional growth and performance. The ranking is based on a key metric: dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period.

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador. Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly. The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact. Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on September 9, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

