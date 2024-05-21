Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) ("Lumina" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its Feasibility Study ("FS") work with Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") and other developments that will support the Cangrejos gold-copper project (the "Project") in southwest Ecuador.

Feasibility Study

Work on the FS is progressing on schedule and to plan. Ausenco, the consultant working group and the teams conducting field work at Cangrejos have been achieving the milestones required to have the FS finalized in Q2 2025. Accomplishments and recommendations from the ongoing work and trade-off studies include:

increasing the initial processing plant throughput to 40,000 tonnes per day, compared to 30,000 tonnes per day planned for in the 2023 Pre-feasibility Study, thus simplifying construction and future expansions, and bringing forward gold and copper production;

resequencing the mine plan to mine out the higher grade Cangrejos deposit first, before commencing mining at Gran Bestia;

placing over 300 million tonnes of waste rock into the Cangrejos pit once mining is complete, significantly reducing the required land area for the waste rock storage facility and reducing the haul distances to move the waste rock;

relocating the waste rock storage facility to land already owned by Lumina, which has the additional benefit of increasing the distance between the Project and the nearest communities; and,

rerouting access roads to avoid local population centers.

Field crews are currently digging test pits and two drill rigs will be at site in late May drilling geotechnical boreholes to support facility siting.

Investment Protection Agreements

In the second half of 2023, the Company formally requested to start the pre-contractual negotiation of the terms for the Mining Exploitation Contract with the Government of Ecuador. Such negotiations will allow the Company to eventually request the change of phase of the Project, allowing for construction and exploitation. Lumina plans to advance these negotiations throughout 2024.

In March 2024, at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention, in Toronto, Canada, the Company signed a joint declaration with the Government of Ecuador in preparation for the execution of the extension to the existing Exploration Investment Protection Agreement ("EIPA") and Complementary Investment Protection Agreement ("CIPA") related to the future construction of the Project. The signing was conducted by the Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, Investments and Fisheries, Ms. Sonsoles García, and Marshall Koval, CEO of Lumina Gold, in advance of the definitive EIPA extension and definitive CIPA to be signed in Ecuador.

In addition to the US$36 million investment addressed by the existing EIPA executed on November 30, 2021, the planned extension and addendum will revise the protected investment amount between 2019 to 2024 to US$79 million. This extension and addendum is expected to be signed in the second half of 2024.

Lumina also plans to execute a CIPA in the second half of 2024, which will commit Lumina to investing a total of US$721 million in the Project between 2025 and 2031. This CIPA will cover activities related to the construction and pre-production period for the Cangrejos mining concession. Investment amounts above the committed investment amount will also be protected under the CIPA.

Permitting and Environmental Social Impact Assessment

Lumina expects to finalize the site infrastructure layout for the Project by the end of June 2024, at which point it will engage an Ecuadorian Government approved environmental and social impact assessment consultant to begin the normal course permitting process. Lumina expects that this process will take approximately 18 months to complete.

Qualified Persons

Ron Halas, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of Lumina and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director

