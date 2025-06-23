VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") announces that CMOC Singapore Pte. Ltd., a Singapore entity and a subsidiary of CMOC Group Limited (collectively "CMOC") has completed its previously announced acquisition of Lumina pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement was previously announced on April 21, 2025.

The common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and will be withdrawn from trading in the U.S. on the OTCQB. Lumina will apply to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada. The TSXV is expected to disseminate a notice announcing the delisting of the Shares in due course.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: Lumina's delisting from the TSXV, withdrawal from trading on the OTCQB and application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made assumptions, including among other things, assumptions about Lumina's delisting from the TSXV, withdrawal from trading on the OTCQB and application to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

