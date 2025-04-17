Lumina Gold Announces US$3.1 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn the final installment of US$3.1 million (the "Final Installment") from the Early Deposit (as defined in the PMPA). The draw is related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions. Wheaton has now advanced a total of US$48 million to Lumina. The remaining US$252 million under the PMPA will be advanced once specific conditions allowing for the start of construction have been met.

The PMPA has been amended (the "Amendment") to provide more flexibility to Lumina in connection with certain pre-construction acquisition transactions. Under the Amendment, among other things, Lumina has until December 31, 2025, to spend the Final Installment on qualifying transactions. Any portion of the Final Installment not spent by December 31, 2025 must be returned to Wheaton.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals development company focused on the Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com.

LUMINA GOLD CORP.



: Signed: "Marshall Koval"





Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director



For further information contact: Scott Hicks, [email protected], T: +1 604 646 1890