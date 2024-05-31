Lumina Gold Announces US$10.2 million Wheaton Precious Metals Draw and Amendment to the PMPA

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn an additional installment of US$10.2 million. The draw consisted of two tranches, US$9 million which was due twelve months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$1.2 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

The PMPA has been amended to modify the US$15 million that was due in May 2024 to US$9 million payable immediately and the remaining US$6 million payable on December 2, 2024. This amendment was made because Lumina has not yet finalized terms for the exploitation contract with the Government of Ecuador, which was a condition for the US$15 million being received. The December 2, 2024 payment is conditional on the finalization of the exploitation contract term sheet between Lumina and the Government of Ecuador.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

