MONTREAL, May 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP ) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce the retail expansion of its Awaye™ pain relief cream. Awaye™ is now available at Rachelle Béry health food stores. Rachelle Béry, is a natural health food chain part of Sobeys Inc.'s retail network.

Rachelle Béry opened its first natural products grocery store over 35 years ago. Today, with 11 grocery stores and over 70 In-store locations in IGA supermarkets throughout Québec, the banner has become a leader in organic and natural products across the province.

"The Rachelle Béry brand is recognized as a trusted retailer of natural products by Québec consumers. Having Awaye™ on the shelves at Rachelle Béry represents not only a badge of quality but also a significant milestone for our product in terms of retail distribution," says Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera." As per our previous announcements, we are pleased with Awaye™'s e-commerce progress and we are now focused on building retail distribution so that everyone has access to the natural pain relief that Awaye™ provides, regardless of where people shop. We are excited to working with our current and future retail partners to continue expanding distribution and consumer trial. This is another positive step on Awaye™'s accelerated growth plans and we look forward to sharing more details are we further expand distribution and availability."

About Awaye™

Awaye™ provides a new generation of relief from acute and chronic pain by exploiting the CB2 receptors of the endocannabinoid system, the body's built-in pain and inflammation defense system. Awaye™ is a unique Health Canada approved topical cream that provides relief from pain through complimentary mechanisms of action not found in any other product currently available on the market.

For more information about Awaye™ products, visit www.awaye.ca

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

