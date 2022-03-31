Lumiera Health expands online distribution with Bazzzics™ sleep-aids on Amazon and Well.ca

MONTREAL, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Lumiera Health Inc. (TSXV: NHP ) (the "Company" or "Lumiera "), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of natural health products, is pleased to announce the expansion of its online distribution with the launch of the company's Bazzzics™ line of natural sleep-aids on Amazon Canada. The Company has also successfully listed Bazzzics™ on Well.ca, one of Canada's leading e-commerce retailer in the Health & Wellness sector.

"We launched Bazzzics™ Sleep Aids in January 2021 with limited retail distribution in Quebec and announced our national distribution agreement with Ecotrend in May 2021. We have been building our retail distribution across Canada. We are focused on further expanding our distribution so all Canadians looking for natural solutions for better sleep can purchase Bazzzics™. We are very happy to share that Bazzzics™ is now available through Amazon.ca and Well.ca; two of Canada's biggest e-commerce retailers" says Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera. "Expanding our online availability will help us reach more Canadians, which will deliver incremental sales and growth for Lumiera."

"There is more and more research that suggests our sleep patterns are changing - we are getting less sleep every night and our quality of sleep is poor. People are looking for help and with our great products, we have a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on the billions North Americans are spending on sleep aids."

About Bazzzics ™ Natural Sleep Aids

Bazzzics™ is a unique line of three (3) products made from plant-based active ingredients designed to be used alone or in combination to address specific sleep issues. Bazzzics™ PRE-SLEEP SERENITY Bazzzics Pre-Sleep Serenity helps quiet the mind and calm the body during the evening, Bazzzics™ FALL ASLEEP helps initiate the sleeping process to fall asleep easily, and Bazzzics™ STAY ASLEEP facilitates relaxation and reduces frequent awakenings so you can sleep until morning.

For more information visit: bazzzics.ca

About Lumiera Health

Lumiera specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry. The Company sells herbal tonics and natural supplements through its Holizen Laboratories division, with a diverse portfolio including a line of innovative sleep aids. The Company is also commercializing a unique topical product line acting on the endocannabinoid system, without the use of cannabis, that provides an innovative solution for chronic pain and inflammation. A pioneer in the natural health innovation space, the Lumiera brand is rooted in the core values of science, nature and compassion. Our goal is to make people's lives better by developing natural health and wellness products that are effective, safe and trustworthy.

For more information visit: www.lumiera.ca.

For further information: Lumiera Health Inc., Simon Castonguay, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 514-880-7772, [email protected]