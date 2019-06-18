lululemon Launches Selfcare Line Designed By Athletes For Athletes Français
Jun 18, 2019, 09:00 ET
The new category of products will be available online and in 50 lululemon stores and studio partners throughout North America
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Today, lululemon unveiled its newest product line, offering a variety of personal care products for guests, following a successful test earlier this year. Designed to create solutions for athletes' needs, the new dual-gender line consists of four products that focus on seamlessly bridging the gap from sweat to everyday life.
The product will be sold online at lululemon.com, in 50 lululemon stores, at select studio partners in North America, and on Sephora.com. The partnership with Sephora extends lululemon's ability to reach new guests while partnering with an authority in the personal care space. In addition, the lululemon Selfcare line of products has received the Clean at Sephora seal, certifying that they are free of ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.
"Over the years, we've heard the feedback that transitioning from sweat to life isn't always easy. lululemon has always been in the work of creating solutions for sweaty problems and our Selfcare line is an extension of that approach," said Sun Choe, Chief Product Officer, lululemon. "Like our apparel, lululemon Selfcare has been designed with function at its core and created to support guests pre and post workout."
Throughout the two-year research and development process, lululemon's Selfcare team spent time with athletes, ultimately recognizing a gap in the transition point from sweat to life where sweat-related skin and hair problems exist. Current products include a dry shampoo, deodorant, face moisturizer and lip balm which are available in full and gym size.
About lululemon athletica inc.
lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit www.lululemon.com.
