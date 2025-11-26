LUG Sports Partners with Fairgrounds to Introduce First-of-Its-Kind National Pickleball League Experience

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - LUG Sports Group Inc. ("LUG"), one of North America's largest recreational sports leagues, announced today a new partnership with Fairgrounds Public Racket Club to launch an expanded pickleball program for players of all ages.

The partnership will introduce a first-of-its-kind pickleball league experience at Fairgrounds' 7 new, premium racket facilities across the country. LUG will bring its expertise in social sports communities to Fairgrounds, the premier pickleball facility in Canada, as they expand and work toward becoming the biggest player in racket sports. The program combines LUG's pro-level energy and strong community focus with Fairgrounds' best-in-class facilities to elevate one of North America's fastest-growing sports.

LUG currently has more than 25,000 active players across over 70 cities. The company offers hockey, flag football, soccer, softball, lacrosse, and other recreational leagues for young adults. The addition of Fairgrounds Public Racket Club strengthens LUG's growing presence in the pickleball space and unlocks a new level of quality and accessibility for players nationwide.

"We're really excited to bring LUG's expertise in building recreational sports communities to the best name in pickleball as Fairgrounds continues to grow and expand," said Ethan Wright and Ray Abramson, Presidents and Co-Founders of LUG Sports. "Our players have been clamouring for more pickleball and more access to facilities. This partnership is the perfect way to deliver the premium experience they want across multiple markets simultaneously."

Pickleball continues to surge in popularity across Canada, with participation growing by more than 500% over the past few years. Millennial participation is driving much of this growth and Gen Z showing double-digit annual growth. LUG and Fairgrounds are positioned to meet this demand through high-quality facilities, structured leagues, and engaging social experiences.

About LUG Sports Group

LUG Sports Group Inc. is one of North America's largest recreational sports leagues with more than 25,000 active players across more than 70 cities. LUG builds sports programs for young adults and delivers elevated recreational experiences through premium facilities, structured league formats, and year-round community-driven content.

About Fairgrounds

Fairgrounds is a social athletics company reimagining racket sports across Canada. Through its network of approachable facilities, Fairgrounds takes a community-first approach, engaging players of all levels, ages, and abilities through free-play and drop-in opportunities, in-person events, social networking, and retail spaces. Founded in 2022 by a team of Canada's top forward-thinking entrepreneurs--including Matt Rubinoff, founder of Stackt Market, and Drummond Munro, co-founder of Superette--Fairgrounds transforms the world of racket sports into a vibrant, welcoming playground for everyone.

