LUG Sports Group Ranks 74th on The Globe and Mail's List of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - LUG Sports Group Inc. ("LUG"), one of North America's largest recreational sports leagues, announced today that it has ranked No. 74 out of 400 companies on the 2025 Report on Business magazine's list of Canada's Top Growing Companies .

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian businesses on three-year revenue growth. LUG earned its spot with a 470% growth rate over the past three years, and an extraordinary 624% growth rate over five years.

LUG provides reimagined adult and college recreational sports experiences in hockey, women's hockey, flag football, softball, lacrosse & pickleball that focus on delivering pro-level energy and buzz worthy content. Paired with a unique community, LUG drives experiences both on and off the field of play. With more than 25,000 active players across 70+ cities, LUG is the go-to destination for social sports leagues for college students and young adults in North America.

"We're proud to be recognized on Canada's Top Growing Companies list," said Ethan Wright and Ray Abramson, Presidents and Co-Founders of LUG Sports. "For the past 10+ years, LUG has built sports leagues across dozens of college campuses and cities by focusing on delivering high quality real life social experiences through premium sports programming where we make every regular player feel like a pro. Today's recognition reflects not just our business growth, but is a testament to the loyalty of our community and the dedication of our team and players."

After investing in an expanded head office team and scalable infrastructure to support growth, LUG is now strategically positioned to capitalize on and further establish itself as a leading brand within the fragmented adult sports world. With 30% of millennials and 47% of Gen Z adults showing intent to participate in adult recreational sports, LUG is well positioned to continue creating leagues to match the appetite of the growing health and wellness trend among young adults.

LUG Sports Group Inc. is one of North America's largest recreational sports leagues with more than 25,000 active players across 70+ cities. LUG focuses on building sports programs for college students with active leagues at over 100+ campuses before transitioning players into adult programming.

