The Quebec-based company supports the former world champion in her quest for the IBF strawweight title on September 27 in Montreal.

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Luc Vincent, renowned hairstylist and founder of the professional haircare brand LucVincent.com, is proud to announce a partnership with Canadian boxing star Kim Clavel, who will step into the ring on September 27 at Espace St-Denis in Montreal to challenge reigning champion Sol Cudos for the IBF World Strawweight Title. A former WBC light-flyweight world champion in 2022, Clavel now enters the ring with an impressive record of 21 wins and just 2 defeats (3 KOs). Recently signed by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) — the organization founded by boxer and global promoter Jake Paul — she is gaining unprecedented international visibility, while MVP's backing is helping to open the door to greater opportunities for women's boxing on the world stage.

Kim Clavel and Luc Vincent, founder Luc Vincent Haircare (CNW Group/LUC VINCENT HAIRCARE)

For LucVincent.com , this partnership goes beyond sport. The brand shares with Clavel the same core values: perseverance, courage, and excellence.

"Our mission is to empower women by giving them the tools to achieve autonomy and confidence, whether in front of the mirror or in the ring," said Luc Vincent, President of LucVincent.com . "Kim embodies determination and resilience. We are honored to support her at this decisive moment in her career."

About Luc Vincent Haircare

Founded in Montreal, Luc Vincent Haircare is a recognized Quebec company specializing in professional-quality haircare products. Designed and manufactured locally, its innovative formulas respect hair health and are distributed widely in pharmacies, online and hair salons, making professional care accessible to everyone. The brand's mission is clear: help women achieve their hairstyle at home, with autonomy and confidence.

www.lucvincent.com

SOURCE LUC VINCENT HAIRCARE

Press Contact: Marie-Josée Leroux, [email protected]